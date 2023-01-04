Killian O'Gara shows his hand for new-look Dubs

O'Byrne Cup: Dublin 2-15 Wicklow 0-9

Early days yet, and Killian O'Gara has been here before, but a strong O'Byrne Cup showing from the Templeogue man has at least left Dublin manager Dessie Farrell with plenty to think about.

Going with a new-look group - which included stand-in boss Ger Lyons - Farrell opted to use the season opener to assess all his options and will have been pleased with what he saw from O'Gara, who shot 1-4, in particular.

A game that hung in the balance for almost 40 minutes was ultimately decided by a burst of scoring midway through the second half when Dublin soared clear.

O'Gara, who previously played in the 2018 and 2020 competitions, got the first goal, Colm Basquel the second and just like that Oisin McConville was resigned to defeat in his first game as Wicklow manager.

Not that the Armagh great will be overly concerned about the setback though his side was opened up largely at Dublin's ease in the final 20 minutes or so.

They will return to action on Saturday against Offaly in Round 2, away, while Dublin will also face the Faithful in their next game on Wednesday.

Fielding a team with just one player who featured in last year's Championship, attacker Brian O'Leary, tournament holders Dublin essentially went with an U-23 squad.

Wing-back CJ Smith was the only Dubliner who played in last year's National League though Lyons did have seven players in his lineup who were involved in the 2022 O'Byrne Cup success.

McConville opted to assess all his options too and it made for a cagey, low scoring encounter that was tied twice in the opening half.

Dublin suggested that they may put on the after burners when they sniped three points in a row between the 22nd and 27th minutes but that was as good as it got for them.

O'Gara was the Sky Blues' most potent forward and put in a big shift for 60 minutes, dropping deep into defence at times and typically involved in their most threatening attacks.

Playing into a stiff wind, Dublin worked the ball initially through the hand cleverly and were aided by hard running wing backs Adam Fearon and Smith who offered plenty going forward.

Dublin hit the interval with a narrow 0-6 to 0-5 lead and while the sides were level again briefly at 0-6 apiece, it was all about the power and quality of the visitors from there on.

Dublin scorers: K O'Gara (1-4, 2 frees); C Basquel (1-0); M Lavin (0-3); R McGarry (0-2); K McGinnis, B O'Leary, A Waddick, L Breathnach, S Kinsella, K Lynch-Bissett (0-1).

Wicklow scorers: K Quinn (0-4, 3 frees); M Jackson (0-2, 2 frees); C Baker, M Kenny, J Kirwan (0-1).

DUBLIN: H O'Sullivan; B Millist, D Newcombe, D Conlon; A Fearon, G McEneaney, CJ Smith; K McGinnis, A Waddick; M Lavin, A Wright, R McGarry; K O'Gara, C Basquel, B O'Leary.

Subs: L Breathnach for McGarry (42), L Smith for Smith (54), P Duffy for O'Leary (56), C Tyrrell for Fearon (56), K Lahiff for O'Gara (60), D Robertson for Wright (62), J Bannon for Conlon (70), K Lynch-Bissett for McGinnis (70), R Shaw for Waddick (70), S Kinsella for Basquel (70).

WICKLOW: M Jackson; M Stone, T Moran, K Furlong; E Murtagh; T Maher, Z Cullen, J McCall; JP Hurley, P O'Toole; J Kirwan, M Kenny, C Baker; K Quinn, E Darcy.

Subs: C McDonald for McCall (38), F O'Shea for Maher (38), C Maguire for Hurley (45), J Prendergast for Baker (45), T Kelly for Darcy (50), A McHugh for Kenny (56), S Bouchier for Moran (63), P Whelan for Kirwan (66).

Ref: K Harris (Kildare).