Robinson points the way for Kildare in O'Byrne Cup 

BATTLE: Players tussle during the O'Byrne Cup Group A Round 1 match between Wexford and Kildare at St Patrick's Park in Enniscorthy, Wexford. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 17:11
Brendan Furlong

Wexford 0-11 Kildare 1-18

Corner forward Jack Robinson inspired Kildare to a comfortable victory in the end as Wexford faded from the game in this opening O'Byrne Cup Senior football game at Enniscorthy.

Robinson finished the game with a personal tally of 0-7 with an excellent display of finishing. 

It may have been Division 1 against Division 4 but very little separated the sides through the opening twenty minutes as both sides were guilty of some erratic finishing.

The half turned into a shootout between the respective corner-forwards Mark Rossiter for the home side while Jack Rossiter looked hugely impressive for the visitors.

After Rossiter had pointed the home side in front with a pointed free it was Robinson who punished every indiscretion on the home defence pushing his side into a 0-7 to 0-5 lead after twenty minutes.

Kildare finished the half strongly adding points through three from Robinson and Darragh Kirwan to lead 0-11 to 0-6 at the interval.

Kildare opened the second half with an increased tempo to their game as they tore the home defence asunder with three quick points through Robinson, Kirwan and Paddy Woodgate. On forty-two minutes Woodgate put the result beyond Wexford when having intercepted a short kick-start, he finished low to the net giving his side a 1-14 to 0-6 lead.

Wexford improved as the half progressed but they lacked scoring quality in attack where they were totally reliant on the accuracy of Rossiter which was not enough as Kildare opened their campaign with an impressive victory.

Scorers for Kildare: J Robinson 0-7, 4f; P Woodgate 1-3; D Kirwan 0-3; A Beirne 0-2; D Hyland, S O'Sullivan, C McGonagle 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter 0-8 4f, 1 m, 1 '45; D O'Toole; C Kinsella; K O'Grady 0-1 each.

WEXFORD: C McCabe; J Rossiter, E Porter, R Crosbie; G Malone, D Furlong, B Cushe; E Nolan, D Lyons; L Doyle, D O'Toole, C Kinsella, K O'Grady, B Brosnan, M Rossiter. 

Subs: C Stokes for Furlong (inj 26,) L O'Connor for Crosbie, G Sheehan for J Rossiter, R Brooks for Kinsella.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; J Quinn, M Joyce, D Malone; P McDermott, J Sergeant, K Flynn; A Masterson, A Beirne; D Hyland, B Coffey, S O'Sullivan; J Robinson, D Kirwan, P Woodgate. 

Subs: J Hyland for Robinson B Gibbons for Masterson C McMonagle for Coffey, T Archbold for O'Sullivan.

Referee: J Foley (Carlow).

