Perfect start for Dempsey in Limerick stroll  

Limerick stretched away from a Waterford side that was also looking at new options
Knockmore manager Ray Dempsey before the AIB Connacht GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final match between Knockmore and Pádraig Pearses at James Stephens Park in Ballina, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 20:43
Tom Clancy, Rathkeale

McGrath Cup

Limerick 4-14 Waterford 0-9 

Limerick strolled to McGrath Cup success over Waterford, in Ray Dempsey’s maiden game in charge.

The Mayo native will have liked much of what he saw from an experimental outfit, which saw debutant Cathal Downes help himself to two goals.

This tie was competitive until the early stages of the second half, when Limerick stretched away from a Waterford side that was also looking at new options ahead of another season in Division 4 of the Allianz League.

Cian Sheehan turned in a typically all-action display and set up Adrian Enright for the first score, a goal, on eight minutes. Waterford, without manager Ephie Fitzgerald through illness, replied. They levelled through fine efforts from Donal Fitzgerald, Brian Lynch and Dermot Ryan.

But Limerick pulled clear, 2-5 to 0-7 at the break, Downes netting on 18 minutes. Brian Fanning found two points while Paul Maher clipped the bar when looking for a goal.

The raft of Déise changes didn’t aid their challenge and Limerick were six clear early in the second half. Any lingering doubt over the result evaporated when Downes found the net and within seconds, Killian Ryan turned over a kickout and finished neatly for another green flag.

The Treaty cantered to the win, with Dempsey able to introduce youth and experience late in the contest. For Waterford, they kicked two late scores, but were largely off the pace. The hosts were wasteful at times, knowing tougher tests are to come.

These sides have been familiar opposition down the years but Limerick’s accent up the divisions always meant that this contest was perhaps beyond Waterford.

Scorers for Limerick: C Downes (2-0); A Enright (1-2); K Ryan (1-0); B Fanning, C Fahy, C Sheehan (0-2 each); P Maher, R Bourke, B Coleman, M Donovan, P Nash, B Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: D Fitzgerald (0-3); B Lynch (1 free ), D Ryan (1 free) (0-2 each); C Maher, C Murray (free) (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: A O’Sullivan; D Connolly, S O’Dea, G Brown; B Coleman, B Fanning, C McSweeney; C Sheehan, C Fahy; C Downes, D Noonan, P Maher; A Enright, K Ryan, R Bourke.

Subs: M Donovan for Noonan (ht), I Corbett for Brown (49), P Nash for Bourke (54), J Ryan for Fanning (61), B Barry for McSweeney (61), E O’Shea for Coleman, R O’Connor for Connolly, D Kelly for Enright, T McCarthy for Sheehan (all 67) 

WATERFORD: A Beresford; L Fennell, C Walsh, J Veale; D Corcoran, D O’Connor, J O’Sullivan; B Lynch, C Maguire; D Ryan, S Whelan-Barrett, J Keane; M Kiely, D Guiry, D Fitzgerald.

Subs: R O’Connell for Veale (inj – 17), D Queally for Keane, C Murray for Maguire, A Dunwoody for Whelan Barrett, J Devine for M Kelly (all half-time),B Kirwan for Beresford, R Browne for Fennell, S Fitzgerald for D Fitzgerald, D Quirke for Guiry, E McGrath-Butler for O’Sullivan, D Reidy for D Ryan (all 48), D Boland for Dunwoody (inj 55), 

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry) 

