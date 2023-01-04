John Cleary: Good start key to growing Cork confidence

The desire and determination of Cork manager John Cleary to hit the ground running in 2023 is easily explained.

“Cork hasn’t had an awful lot of success over the years,” began Cleary following Wednesday night’s season-opening thumping of the understrength All-Ireland champions.

“You get success if you have confidence. You get confidence if you are winning games. If you go home beaten, you are always doubting and looking behind you and wondering what is going wrong. The day you win, there is more going right than wrong, and that is what happened tonight.

“Definitely we wanted to hit the ground running this year. We went down to Kerry last year in the McGrath Cup final and they hammered us off the field. They built momentum from there. We are learning from that, and hopefully might be able to do the same and build a bit of momentum over the coming weeks and see where it takes us.”

Assessing their performance, Cleary stressed the collective.

“The team played well as a unit at times and they defended well as a unit. I was pleased with the way we moved the ball, the inter-passing. It wasn’t all perfect or anything like that.

“We’ll have a lot bigger tests than what happened there tonight. Our League is going to be very, very tough. We have Meath, Kildare, and Dublin at the beginning of the League. This is just preparation for that.”

Over to Kerry manager Jack O’Connor. With only two training sessions in the bank since returning from their team holiday, he knew, deep down, there was a possibility of such a result materialising.

“It is a good reality check for our lads, and it is good to get it so early. It gives our fellas some context and shows how much work they have to do, if they didn’t believe it already.

“The first 10 or 15 minutes, we were okay. We conceded a very bad goal and Cork just had the legs on us all over the pitch. They got five goals. They could easily have got eight or nine.” On senior debutants James McCarthy, Ruairí Murphy, and Barry Mahony, he concluded: “We tried a few new lads. They did fine. There were a lot of lads malfunctioning around them so I wouldn’t blame the new lads at all.”