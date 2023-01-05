Inner 'arrogance' crucial to competing at highest level, insists Warnock 

Michael Warnock admits he always had the inner 'arrogance' to believe that serious success was on the horizon with Glen.

It was only in 2019 that the Watty Grahams club contested their first county final and they didn't actually make the breakthrough until last year though they've since retained the title and blitzed Ulster too.

Led by Malachy O'Rourke - described by experienced defender Warnock as 'up there with the best managers in Ireland' - and inspired on the field by former AFL player Conor Glass, they are considerable favourites to beat Moycullen on Sunday and to qualify for the AIB All-Ireland club final.

At the latter end of a club career that started back in 2010, Warnock is finally starting to win big.

"I suppose the arrogance in you probably did envisage this," said Warnock.

"With any player that wants to compete at this level, there is a level of arrogance. But it was hard to see that when we first started playing at senior level. We always felt as a group that if we stuck at it, the quality was there and we could win a Derry championship. Then when you beat Slaughtneil, and you know where they have been, in two All-Ireland clubs, it gives you good confidence going into Ulster.

"We beat Scotstown and Letterkenny last year and only got beaten after extra-time by Kilcoo so you realise you're not a million miles away."

Glen returned a year on and beat Kilcoo to claim the Ulster title and propel themselves through to the All-Ireland series. With freshly minted All-Star Glass continuing to exert such an influence, they possess one of the game's in-form midfielders.

"It was a massive plus knowing that Conor was coming back," said Warnock of the 2020 return of Glass from Australia.

"People were trying to predict how long it was going to take him to adjust to the game again but having played with him before he went to Australia, I'd a fair idea that it wasn't going to take him as long as people thought.

"And with Malachy and Ryan (Porter) coming in on the management, it was just a massive plus for us as a group because they've been there and done it all, they have so much experience at all levels. They were two massive factors, Conor and the management, and two factors that we're glad to have on our side."

Warnock, and all associated with Glen, were delighted when the last of the inter-county managerial positions were filled ahead of the 2023 season because former Monaghan manager O'Rourke was on many people's wishlist.

"We understand the profile of Malachy and Ryan and the quality they have," he said. "He's arguably up there with the best managers in Ireland so we understand counties are going to be looking for him, that comes with the territory. Thankfully, wherever Malachy has gone, he's stayed for a period of time. The longer he stays with us the better and we'll try to make hay while the sun shines with him here."