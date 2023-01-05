'One of my best sporting days' - Veteran Walsh itching for Croker occasion with O'Rahillys 

The last kick of Tommy Walsh's Kerry career came at Croke Park back in 2021, a point attempt in the dying moments of extra-time which he dragged wide against Tyrone. A score would have levelled that epic All-Ireland semi-final encounter but the Red Hands escaped to victory, went on to claim the Sam Maguire Cup and, a couple of months later, Walsh retired.

Now 34 - he will turn 35 next month - it is perhaps with that miss in mind that he shows such enthusiasm for Sunday's return to Croke Park for the AIB All-Ireland club semi-finals where an old wrong can be put right.

For anyone else looking in, it seems like a distinct disadvantage for Walsh and Kerins O'Rahillys to have to play Kilmacud Crokes at the venue where the Dublin side have played so often in the last two seasons.

In the last 13 months alone, Crokes have played there five times, most recently beating The Downs in the Leinster final, though Walsh is hopeful that the Munster champions can flip that apparent advantage by approaching the game with a positive mindset.

"It's only natural too that as the games get bigger, the venues get better and guys can lift their performance that little bit," said Walsh. "We'd be hoping that having not played there before, we'll be gunning to get out there. In a way, that will be an advantage for us as well because they've obviously played a lot of games there before. So hopefully we'll get that bounce."

Truthfully, Walsh thought his days of preparing for season-defining games in Croke Park were done.

"It's great, I didn't think I'd get this chance again and to be heading up, particularly with my club, it is a huge chance for us and something I am really looking forward to. Going there with a Kerins O'Rahillys jersey on is going to be a special occasion and one of my best sporting days obviously."

That is a significant statement considering the breadth of Walsh's career achievements; a couple of stints with Kerry that yielded a couple of All-Ireland senior medals and his AFL years in Australia with both St Kilda and Sydney Swans.

Maybe it's the fact that this club run has come out of leftfield - O'Rahillys only advanced to Munster as two divisional outfits reached the county championship final, and they'd won the separate club championship - which has made it so special.

"To a certain extent it probably is (unexpected)," agreed Walsh. "But we always felt we were capable of winning one of the competitions in Kerry and this is obviously just a consequence of that. When you win the club championship in Kerry, as opposed to the county championship, certain things have to fall into place for you to progress to Munster. Thankfully, with the strength of East Kerry at the moment, they won the county championship and that allowed us to progress."

The really striking aspect of the O'Rahillys journey is that they actually lost all three group games in the county championship, and by an average margin of 12 points.

"The club championship was something we were probably more focused on this year than in previous years and there were a number of reasons for that," explained Walsh.

"We had a number of guys who were abroad for work and they were going to miss our games in the county championship, so we probably didn't feel we were at full strength for those games. Thankfully we were able to time our run to get good results in the club competition and that allowed us to get to this stage.

"It's a huge achievement for us, it's something we've never done before. Winning Munster was a great day for us, a day that we enjoyed, but we were quick enough to refocus on the All-Ireland semi-final then."

Playing close to goal nowadays, Walsh is hopeful that he can continue on playing for the foreseeable future with his club. Perhaps he even daydreams about playing alongside David Clifford for Kerry?

"I'll be in my 40s and wishing I could still be playing," said Walsh. "But it doesn't work like that, you have your time and then you pass the jersey on to the next guy coming through. I'm enjoying being on the other side of it too. Of course, after the All-Ireland final, there is a little bit of a feeling, 'Jeez, I would love to have been there'. But everybody is going to experience that when they finish up playing, it's only natural."