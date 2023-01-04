Kerry reveal side to play Cork in McGrath Cup opener

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has named his side for Wednesday night's McGrath Cup opener against Cork.

As expected, only three of last year's All-Ireland final line-up are named to start.

All-Star full back Jason Foley mans the number three jersey where he will be flanked by the Austin Stacks pair of Dylan Casey and Jack O'Shea.

Tadhg Morley is named at centre back, the Templenoe man will captain the side, and he will be joined in the half back line by Kenmare's James McCarthy and Legion's Cian Gammell.

Diarmuid O'Connor starts at midfield where he will be partnered by Dingle's Barry O'Sullivan.

The Spillane brothers, Adrian and Killian, are named among the six forwards.

Adrian starts at half forward where he will be joined by Ruairí Murphy of Listry and Barry Mahony of St Senan's, two of the stars of last year's county championship.

Killian Spillane is part of a potent looking full forward line alongside Tony Brosnan and Darragh Roche of Glenflesk.

O'Connor has plenty of experience to call upon from the bench. Jack Barry, Tom O'Sullivan, Micheál Burns, Dara Moynihan, and Mike Breen are all available if required.

Kerry team to play Cork: S Murphy (Dr Crokes); D Casey (Austin Stacks), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), J O'Shea (Austin Stacks); J McCarthy (Kenmare), T Morley (Templenoe) C, C Gammell (Legion); D O'Connor (Na Gaeil), B O'Sullivan (Dingle); A Spillane (Templenoe), R Murphy (Listry), B Mahony (St Senan's); T Brosnan (Dr Crokes), D Roche (Glenflesk), K Spillane (Templenoe).

Subs: D Burns (Na Gaeil), J Barry (Na Gaeil), T O’Sullivan (Dingle), M Burns (Dr Crokes), D Moynihan (Spa), S Okunbor (Na Gaeil), M Breen (Beaufort), D O’Donoghue (Spa), P Warren (Gneeveguilla), G Horan (Austin Stacks), D O'Sullivan (Kilgarvan), D Geaney (Dingle), R Buckley (Listry), E Horan (Scartaglen).