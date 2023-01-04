Cork name team for clash with Kerry in Munster Hurling League

The Cork team to play Kerry in the Munster SHL at Tralee on Thursday has been named. The game will be new manager Pat Ryan's first in charge and he has named a team blended with youth and experience
Cork name team for clash with Kerry in Munster Hurling League

TEAM NAMED: Cork manager Pat Ryan has named his team for the Munster SHL clash with Kerry. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 12:00
TJ Galvin

The Cork team to play Kerry in the Munster SHL at Tralee on Thursday has been named. 

The game will be new manager Pat Ryan's first in charge and he has named a team blended with youth and experience.

Ballygiblin's Mark Keane is named at wing back despite his club still being in the All-Ireland club junior hurling championship. 

He starts alongside Midleton's Tommy O'Connell at centre back with Rob Downey on the other wing.

St Finbarrs youngster Ethan Twomey starts at midfield and is the only player from the county champions named in the starting line-up.

Fellow Barrs youngster Ben Cunningham, son of Ger, is named on the bench along with clubmate Conor Cahalane.

Conor Lehan is given the nod at centre forward while the inside line looks a potent one with Fr O'Neills' Declan Dalton flanked by Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston.

Ryan has plenty of ammunition to call upon from the bench should he require it. Ciaran Joyce, Sean O'Leary Hayes, Shane Barrett, Luke Meade, and Patrick Horgan are all named among the replacements.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7pm.

Cork team to play Kerry: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig); Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscara), Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers); Mark Keane (Ballygiblin), Tommy O'Connell (Midleton), Rob Downey (Glen Rovers); Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Sam Quirke (Midleton); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Cormac Beausang (Midleton); Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neills), Shane Kingston (Douglas). 

Subs: Gavin Connolly (Blackrock), Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), Cormac O'Brien (Newtownshandrum), Sean O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Brian O'Sullivan (Kanturk), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarrs), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers).

More in this section

Waterford v Tipperary - Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 1 Davy Fitzgerald has invited Stephen O'Keeffe back into Waterford panel
Cathal Barrett and James Power 3/1/2023 Davy Fitzgerald praises character of players after Waterford beat Tipp
Kerry v Down - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1 Kerry aiming to hit the ground running in Munster Hurling League
<p>NEW CAMPAIGN: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Pic: Piaras Ó Mádheach/Sportsfile</p>

Kerry reveal side to play Cork in McGrath Cup opener

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s