Cork name team for clash with Kerry in Munster Hurling League

The Cork team to play Kerry in the Munster SHL at Tralee on Thursday has been named.
The game will be new manager Pat Ryan's first in charge and he has named a team blended with youth and experience.
Ballygiblin's Mark Keane is named at wing back despite his club still being in the All-Ireland club junior hurling championship.
He starts alongside Midleton's Tommy O'Connell at centre back with Rob Downey on the other wing.
St Finbarrs youngster Ethan Twomey starts at midfield and is the only player from the county champions named in the starting line-up.
Fellow Barrs youngster Ben Cunningham, son of Ger, is named on the bench along with clubmate Conor Cahalane.
Conor Lehan is given the nod at centre forward while the inside line looks a potent one with Fr O'Neills' Declan Dalton flanked by Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston.
Ryan has plenty of ammunition to call upon from the bench should he require it. Ciaran Joyce, Sean O'Leary Hayes, Shane Barrett, Luke Meade, and Patrick Horgan are all named among the replacements.
Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7pm.
Ger Collins (Ballinhassig); Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscara), Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers); Mark Keane (Ballygiblin), Tommy O'Connell (Midleton), Rob Downey (Glen Rovers); Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Sam Quirke (Midleton); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Cormac Beausang (Midleton); Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neills), Shane Kingston (Douglas).
Gavin Connolly (Blackrock), Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), Cormac O'Brien (Newtownshandrum), Sean O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Brian O'Sullivan (Kanturk), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarrs), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers).