‘Inconsistent levels of training’ was problem at Roscommon, says new boss

Davy Burke reckons Roscommon's lack of consistency may stem from falling into a 'peak and trough' training cycle of 'up tonight, down tomorrow'.

The new Roscommon manager has taken on what he believes is a 'very strong squad' though he says they 'need to be shaken up' and reckons 'inconsistent levels of training' have been a problem.

The Rossies are currently preparing for a return to Division 1 football having remarkably competed in all four divisions in the last 12 seasons.

In that period they have spent a season in Division 4, three in Division 3, four in Division 2 and four in Division 1 with each of the last six league campaigns ending in either promotion from Division 2 or relegation from Division 1.

"It's huge," said Burke of their search for consistency. "It's the single biggest thing. It stems from training, the inconsistent levels of training. Whatever you do on a Tuesday and Thursday, you'll do on a Sunday. I'm a firm believer in that.

"I'm never looking for 10 out of 10, or nine out of 10 because you can't replicate it, you can't do it again the next day. Just give me seven and a half out of 10 every day and I'll take that, you'll win a huge amount of games.

"Because I know then that on Sunday the team is going to turn up at this level and play this week and we'll be right there against the majority of teams."

With a population of around 70,000, Roscommon is among the smallest on the island though Burke recoiled at the suggestion that this might hold them back from finding the consistency he craves.

"If we are relegated, or if we win Division 1, you won't hear me talking about Roscommon's population," he said. "It's as simple as that, what we have we have. We have a very strong squad there. We have lost a couple of lads but we have gained a couple back in.

"The problem with Roscommon probably is they can't get their full hand out. That seems to be what I'm hearing around the place.

"But what I have out there is good enough at the minute, in my opinion, if we can put a structure around them and put them in place and find a level of consistency.

"Again, it stems back to training. You must turn up every night and train to a certain standard every night and if you do that, you will be a better team on the Sunday. It's as simple as that.

"Again, I don't know because I wasn't involved but I'd say it was a little bit peak and trough. Up tonight, down tomorrow and that just doesn't work. It might explain it. Now maybe I am wrong."

Anthony Cunningham's four-year stint as Roscommon manager ended with a final round qualifier loss to Clare at Croke Park last June.

"For me, it looks like there is a bit of a spark needed and we will be freshening this side up," said Burke. "We will be freshening this up. The young lads will get their head.

"I was only down at an awards night last month presenting their Connacht medals from a couple of years ago and, you know, I was very public, they will get their chance if they want it and if they train well enough, they will get their chance.

"Because in my opinion they need to be shaken up. The team looked like you could see the same 16, 17, 18...I would have been at the Clare game myself, just looking at it, and I nearly knew who was coming on and I had nothing to do with Roscommon, you know that kind of way? I think we need to shake it up a little bit and that's my full intention to do that."

Burke was speaking at the draws for the Electric Ireland Higher Education Championships. The 2018 All-Ireland U-20 winning Kildare manager will lead Maynooth University again in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.

Whether he's dealing with college or county players, Burke says they're all the same - utterly selfish.

"The modern day players are probably the most selfish people in the world, let's be honest about it," he said. "They care about one thing and it's themselves at the end of the day.

"And if you are not up to it, they won't be long telling you, or they won't be long about telling the GPA rep or the county board man or whoever, the GPO in the college, or whatever way it works.

"But I think, for me, I love that. Ultimately we all want to be held to account. If you are not good enough, move out of the way and let someone in there who is."