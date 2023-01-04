Kerry aiming to hit the ground running in Munster Hurling League

In this peculiar hunting ground, the prey have happy memories. 12 months ago, Kerry secured a historic three-point victory over Tipperary in the Munster Hurling League. On Thursday they welcome Cork to their den.

Early and experimental days. January hurling. What does this competition really mean to the Kingdom?

“This competition is more important to Kerry than it is to any of the other five counties,” says selector Pat Bennett with conviction.

“They take the league for what it is. We have to hit the ground running in the league. We have to be ready by the middle of January. We have to have all our hard work done and be getting ready for the start of the league.

“We are away to Derry. That division 2 league is so competitive. I think two or three points was the most we were beaten or won by last year. It is just so competitive and so hard.

“Kerry have the disadvantage of being where they are. It is six hours up to Derry. You have to head off on a Friday for a match on a Saturday and get back home and into recovery. Wherever they are they have to go and stay overnight.

“It is just such so different. I see with Waterford in the last three years, they went away once. We went away seven times with Kerry last year.”

Under boss Stephen Molumphy, they aim to consolidate their gains while moving on from significant losses. Talented dual star Barry Mahony, a key cog in Feale Rangers charge to the county championship semi-final, has accepted an invitation to join Jack O’Connor’s footballers.

Bennett confirms Mahony was asked in but opted for the other code. That is how the pecking order often works in these parts.

“We get it. We come from Waterford; we have the opposite from football to hurling. We get guys who come in. Barry is a very good footballer.

“Robert Monahan is a really good footballer. He decided to go in with the U20s. I would have been hoping, talked to Tomás (O Sé - Kerry U20 football manager) a couple of times, hoping the 20s could play both hurling and football. But it does not happen in Kerry. (They) make a decision.

“In Waterford, you can play hurling and play football as well. There is an understanding, the manager might say I need you one night or I need you to play a match. It works that way. In Kerry you do the football or the hurling.

“I think we had five guys who went from our panel into the U20 football. But I really don’t mind as long as they are playing something. Still are we gutted? We are.”

They move on. March forward. In December 2021, Bennett invited in ten different players to the squad. None came. Last December, he phoned 22 and 21 accepted. 10 of last year’s U20s are also now part of the senior set-up.

That is a long-term move aimed to address a crucial imbalance. Compare U17 hurlers and footballers in the county and physically the difference is vast. A crucial step was establishing a strength and conditioning pathway. Much is positive, including the news that the Munster Council have confirmed their intention to invite Kerry to compete in the province's SHC should they win the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“Kerry is in Munster. Why would you want to go and play with Leinster? I did not get that. We always wanted to play in Munster, but we not are at that level.

“How are you going to get to that level? By going up and playing them. You are going to get your trimmings, but you have to play them. We played Wexford in the Liam MacCarthy last year, the first time in 17 years. The boys absolutely loved it.

“We got bet but the boys loved it. (Fionán) Mackessy and the boys were saying, this is where we want to be. These are the teams we want to play. 4,500 below in Austin Stacks. That is how you are going to do it and build it. These guys are passionate. They work as hard as any of the other intercounty teams, they train as hard.”

That is what they are chasing in 2023. Only a select few of their 44-strong squad have played in all three of their Joe McDonagh Cup final losses. Within the dressing room walls there is no talk of opt-outs or help from above.

“We say to the lads we are not going to get anything. We need to earn it. For us to get into Munster, where we want to be, we have to win a Joe McDonagh. No one will give it to us. At some stage we have to go and win a Joe McDonagh.”