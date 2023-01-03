Waterford-Tipperary switched to Mallow after Fraher Field deemed unplayable 

Munster GAA have moved Tuesday night's Munster Hurling League opener between Waterford and Tipperary to Mallow, after Fraher Field in Dungarvan was deemed unplayable.
The fixture will now be played at the Cork venue, with throw-in at the later time of 7.30pm.
A Munster GAA statement read: "Following a pitch inspection earlier today, Fraher Field, Dungarvan is unplayable and as a result, tonight’s Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League game between Waterford v Tipperary will take place in Mallow at the later time of 7:30pm.
"Tickets purchased for the original fixture in Fraher Field will be valid for entry in Mallow tonight. Any supporter who purchased a ticket and is unable to attend can request a refund by replying to the e-mail received when purchasing their original ticket OR by e-mailing the ticket details to info.munster@gaa.ie."
Tuesday, January 3rd
Waterford v Tipperary
Venue: Mallow at 7:30pm (note change of venue and time)
Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)