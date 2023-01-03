Familiar faces return as Cork side named for McGrath Cup clash with Kerry 

There are a number of returning faces in the matchday panel. 
INJURY RETURN: Conor Corbett of Cork. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 11:48
Shane Donovan

John Cleary has named his Cork side for the visit of Kerry to Páirc Uí Rinn for the opening fixture of the McGrath Cup on Wednesday evening. 

Cleary has named an experienced side, with a number of players who have either returned to the panel after injury or periods out of the squad. 

Daniel O'Mahony returns to the panel after opting out for 2022 due to work commitments, as do Conor Corbett and Killian O'Hanlon, who recently spent elongated spells on the sidelines due to ACL tears. O'Mahony returns to his familiar full-back berth, Corbett is named to start at corner-forward, while O'Hanlon is likely to see minutes off the bench. 

Corbett is set to make his senior debut after impressing hugely in the underage ranks. 

Carbery duo Brian O'Driscoll and Ruairí Deane have also returned to the panel after impressing for their division throughout this year's senior championship. O'Driscoll is named at wing-forward, having last pulled on the Cork jersey in the summer of 2018. 

Elsewhere, Michéal Aodh Martin continues in goal, with Éire Óg's Chris Kelly on the bench. Maurice Shanley and Kevin O'Donovan will martial the full-back line alongside the aforementioned O'Mahony. Rory Maguire, who starts at wing back, will look to build on a promising first campaign in the red jersey. The Castlehaven man is joined by Sean Meehan and Mattie Taylor in the half-back ranks. 

The now tried and trusted duo of St Finbarr's Ian Maguire and Éire Óg's Colm O'Callaghan are named at midfield once again, while Sean Powter and Eoghan McSweeney are named at centre-forward and wing-forward, respectively. Tadgh Mac Carthaigh's O'Driscoll fills out the 40. 

Iveleary's Chris Óg Jones gets the nod in the corner, with captain and talisman Brian Hurley completing the starting 15. 

Nemo's Mark Cronin and St Finbarr's Steven Sherlock are kept in reserve. 

Cork: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers) M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); R Maguire (Castlehaven), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), S Powter (Douglas), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh); C Óg Jones (Iveleary), B Hurley (Castlehaven) -  Captain, C Corbett (Clyda Rovers). 

Subs: C Kelly (Éire Óg), T Walsh (Kanturk), C Kiely (Ballincollig), L Fahy (Ballincollig), S Merritt (Mallow), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), F Herlihy (Doheny’s), R Deane (Bantry Blues), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

