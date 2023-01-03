Winners set trends. What will Kerry inspire for 2023?

When they review 2022, the tapestry of scores that Clifford and Walsh crafted in the All-Ireland final will stand the test of time. Those plaudits are unquestionably deserving, each point was a stroke of genius. Yet, while it will identify the decider it should not define it.

What was the most important play of the first half? Not the most memorable passage, the one crucial to Kerry’s chances. It is unlikely to hang on any walls or be lauded with praise. After six minutes John Daly delivered a trademark perfect kickpass and sent Johnny Heaney clear on goal. The Galway forward collected and let loose, only for Stephen O’Brien to dive on his boot and deny the goal chance with a textbook block.

Prime intervention. Moments that can make a season. Remember Peter Harte’s heroic Gormley-inspired block on Killian Spillane the year previous? It was as clutch as any score.

When Paul Conroy wound up for a shot from distance later in the half, O’Brien repeated the trick. Is it as simple as to say Galway were denied 1-1 and Kerry ran out four-point winners? Not quite, but close.

Gaelic football has a habit of moving in cycles. Winners set trends and chasers strive to replicate the template. 15 years ago, Jack O’Connor watched with amusement as several pale imitations of his profitable Kieran Donaghy strategy sprouted up across the county. No county has influenced the Kerry manager more than Tyrone, whether it be the Brian Dooher inspired wing forward that Paul Galvin evolved, the style of tackling extensively covered in his book or his recent recruitment of Paddy Tally.

Jim McGuinness’s defence and Jim Gavin’s athletic reserves were the source and often victims of a copy-cat code. Which brings us to the lessons of 2022. What, if anything, will Kerry inspire? Why does it matter?

The devil is in the detail because fine margins dictate championship matters. Boil the final down to its essential components and both sides look similar. Galway scored 0-11 from their own kick-out, Kerry scored 0-10. Both finished 0-2 on the oppositions. Padraic Joyce’s outfit were marginally more accurate with a conversion rate of 64%.

The only glaring difference came on the word of the year. Turnovers. Analysts are now prioritising them. Coaches are obsessed with them. 0-8 of Kerry’s scores came from a turnover versus just two points for Galway.

Study the scorecard from the 2021 knockout and the problem is glaring. 35 turnovers, 30 in the attacking third, Tyrone scored 2-9 from it. This season they were more assured with possession and more astute when they lost it. Of 11 turnovers in the final, seven were in the attacking third.

Two were dropped into the goalkeeper’s hands, the other five were while building possession. Rather than allow Galway launch a counter-attack while they were exposed, after all five Kerry immediately fouled.

How does it work? Take the first as a case in point. Six minutes have elapsed and Kerry are attacking. Suddenly David Moran is swarmed on the 45 and the ball eventually breaks to Matthew Tierney. Now ten Kerry players are up the field and Galway have a chance to break. Tierney feeds Heaney on the wing and Stephen O’Brien gets one hand in and one on the back. It’s not a black or yellow card. Merely a simple offence that stops momentum.

A minute later O’Brien was at full stretch to stifle Heaney again. That’s what he and Kerry got right. They mastered the margins. Embraced the grind and battled for every inch. Against Dublin with the game on the line and Croke Park bouncing, it was Brian Ó Beaglaoich who burst a gut to get free and provide a kick-out option for Shane Ryan. That is what started the play that ended with Sean O’Shea’s wonderscore.

Killian Spillane scored 1-6 in championship. 0-3 with his left, 1-2 with the right and one fisted point. Is it even noteworthy to have a two-footed forward in reserve? Rewatch the 2021 All-Ireland final, make a list of what cost Mayo and come back to us.

The Kingdom’s golden crop finally lifting silverware was about coherence and persistence. For the first time in a decade, the Covid years heralded a drop in the standard of football. Restricted training time led to little time to work on team structures and patterns of play. The end result was low quality while still entertaining fixtures.

For all the fallout post that Tyrone defeat, Kerry were so close. They ironed out those kinks with an improved defensive set-up and took a step forward. The great flaw last year was out the field where poor pressure in the middle third left their defence scrambling. O’Brien’s contributions epitomised the change. Rather than waste time pondering the next revolution, for most contenders in 2023 the focus should be evolution.

The chasing pack are entitled to look with envy at a Clifford and Walsh. But the lesson lies with the likes of O’Brien. If you can’t do great things, do small things in a great way.