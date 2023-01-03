Davy Fitz connection has Eoin Kelly excited about a new journey

It had got to the stage where Eoin Kelly’s car would drive itself to Thurles.

For 21 years - 18 as a player and three as a member of Liam Sheedy’s backroom team - Kelly’s involvement with Tipperary had taken him into Semple Stadium on a weekly basis.

Add onto that two years as Thurles Sarsfields selector and is it any wonder there isn’t a road he knows better or has covered more than the half hour stretch of tarmac from Mullinahone to Thurles.

As Kelly said himself during a recent chat, “all my life I knew nothing only coming out of the driveway, hitting the indicator left, and heading for Thurles”.

Kelly and the car have been threading new roads the past few weeks. Thurles is no longer a central plank of the weekly itinerary.

A new journey brings new destinations. Walsh Park. Fraher Field. Carriganore.

After 21-plus years of service to Tipperary, Kelly has travelled behind enemy lines.

So, just how did the county’s 2010 All-Ireland winning captain end up as coach in Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford lineup for the 2023 season?

“Davy was over our Fitzgibbon team in LIT back in 2005. He was manager, I was captain. We always had that respect for each other,” Kelly begins.

“It's funny, when you win something prestigious in the hurling world, be it at club level, college, or inter-county, you always have that connection.”

And as for the reasons why he said yes to the approach of his former college boss, there are a few.

A workable geography. A desire, after a year out, to return inside the inter-county tent and continue his sideline education. And, most importantly of all, the group of players he is now getting the chance to work with and help shape.

“Waterford were and are a team that excited me. I enjoyed watching them the last couple of years, so you're just seeing now can you push them onto the next level when you're involved with them. That's the objective.”

During this period of consideration, the obvious con was attaching himself to a dressing-room that wasn’t a Tipperary one.

“When you look at the GAA world now, Henry Shefflin making the move to Galway really opened everyone else's minds. It's not an abnormal thing in the GAA that guys from different counties get involved elsewhere. Sometimes a guy from a different county might look at guys and how things are done through a different set of eyes.

“Henry could have sat back and rested on his laurels, but he put himself out there and he's testing himself. I'd admire him for the move he made.

“Gone is the day that you maybe look at a player and think, 'he was a good hurler, that lad played for the county, sure he'll be the manager'. It's moved on from that and you need to have a CV now with all of your experience, if you were going for any job interview.”

One job interview he hopes will come across his radar at some point “down the road” is that for Tipperary manager.

“That’s where you start (coach/selector etc), isn’t it, then you see if the time is right. I’m still playing away with the club. When you’re playing, you’re saying, ‘Jeez, I won’t take on any management role because I’m playing’. It’s coming to a close soon enough on the playing side, but yeah, it’s definitely something that would interest you down the road.”

Right now, though, Waterford is his focus. The Déise open their 2023 campaign on Tuesday evening at home to who else but Tipperary in the Munster SHL (Fraher Field, 7pm).

Kelly has seen this Waterford team hit their potential on certain days. The 2022 League final. The 2020 All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny. The 2021 championship wins over Galway and Tipperary.

Their problem, as far as the two-time All-Ireland winner can see, has been a failure to consistently hit their potential within a demanding championship season.

“On their day they're as good as any team. It's just to get it right at the right time.

“Waterford had a brilliant League last year. They were awesome and it kind of set them up in everyone's minds that they were going to be contenders. They maybe dipped a bit then in performance. They did win their first match against Tipp, but they didn't seem to be playing to the top of their game.

“They hurled well against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds and then the form just dipped. I suppose it's timing and you just have to get it right, the S&C side of it and the training side of it to make sure that you're peaking at the right time, so that's the interesting side of it from my learnings as well.”