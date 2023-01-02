Kerry may be down to three All-Ireland final starters for season opener against Cork 

Jack O’Connor expects no more than three of Kerry's All-Ireland final-winning starters to feature when his side begin their 2023 campaign with a McGrath Cup visit to Cork on Wednesday night.

And O'Connor played down the prospects of Kerry repeating their four trophy haul of last season, given the level of enforced changes early in the year.

"I think you have to be realistic. You have a lot of players this year not available to us, you’ve the six lads involved with their clubs and then we have quite a good share of injuries lingering on from the county championship and obviously Gavin White’s injury from the All-Ireland final.

"We are down a lot of players so by necessity we will have to be more experimental. I couldn't envisage that we’ll have any more than three starters from the All-Ireland team starting the next night.”

O'Connor has drafted in 10 new faces for the McGrath Cup campaign: James McCarthy (Kenmare), Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle), Ruairi Murphy (Listry), Barry Mahony (St Senans), Devon Burns (Na Gaeil), Dylan Geaney (Dingle), Ronan Buckley (Listry), Eddie Horan (Scartaglin), Shane Cronin (Spa) and Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk).

"We'll try them out during the McGrath Cup and maybe the early stages of the League. I’m not saying everyone on this list is going to make it but at the moment we need extra bodies to get up to numbers in training because of the amount of lads we’re missing."

Last year’s captain Joe O’Connor has already been confirmed as a long-term absentee due to an ACL injury and O'Connor itemised some of his other walking wounded.

“Gavin White still hasn’t got back in the field, he’s going for a check-up in mid-January and we’ll see if he has the all-clear then; Mike Breen is back doing a bit while Paul Geaney has had an ankle issue; Stephen O’Brien has had a bit of an issue with his knee; Seanie O’Shea has a bit of an issue; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Graham O’Sullivan, they all have bits of issues from the club championships and they wouldn't be available in the short-term.”

But O'Connor couldn't confirm reports that goalkeeper Shane Ryan will need an operation on a shoulder problem.

“I can’t confirm or deny because I don’t know. I was under the impression that he was rehabbing it away and was getting on okay with it, but obviously playing in goal is different from playing out the field as you’re doing a lot of diving on the shoulder maybe.”