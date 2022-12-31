Dublin hero Cooper announces retirement from inter-county football

Dublin’s seven-time All-Ireland SFC winner Jonny Cooper has retired from inter-county football.

The 33-year-old announced his decision in a statement released this afternoon. Na Fianna defender Cooper also claimed 10 Leinster titles, five National League medals and two All-Stars.

Cooper has been one of the most consistent performers during the Dubs' unprecedented run of success since 2011 having progressed through Under-21 level alongside manager Jim Gavin.

His statement read: “Going to Hill 16 from hip height with my mother had me completely hooked. I have had the immense honour and pleasure to play on the Dublin Senior Football Team for 11 years. The time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter and to say thank you to many “To my friends that have backed me no matter what - although I missed a few occasions along the way I always had the aim to make you proud. Whatever I possess is simply gleaned from you.

“The Dublin county board staff, coaches, officials and sponsors whose time, experience and expertise have Gaelic Games in Dublin thriving like never before.

“To the many opposition teams, officials and grounds staff met along the way - thank you. To the loyal and passionate Dublin supporters. Many times electricity ran through my veins - I have never felt more alive than in front of you. I appreciate this deep connection; your support on the good days and the not so good days is unrivalled “To my club Na Fianna that I am so proud to represent - managers, coaches, teammates, parents, friends and tireless volunteers that have taught me so much since I was 4. I look forward with great excitement to helping in whatever was I can in whats to come next in our special community.

“To my remarkable family and Saoirse whose (six) relentless love, work ethic, support and encouragement is the main reason I got this opportunity in the first place and the only reason I have lasted the few years I did.

“Finally, to the many Dublin teammates, managers, coaches. performance staff, medical staff and support staff all along the journey - words can't cover the ground to effectively express my sincere gratitude. respect and admiration for all that you sacrifice and what you have done for my family, Saoirse and I.

“Friendship and memories that are locked in to the end of day, with the world’s greatest thief not able to take even just one away. I love and care for you all deeply.”