Who's sitting in the inter-county managerial hot seats in 2023?

Underlining the demands and high rate of attrition, there will be no less than 21 new inter-county managers beginning terms in the hot seat in 2023.

Fourteen of the new managers are in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup football championships, including veterans like Colm O'Rourke, Paddy Carr, Liam Kearns, John Cleary and Kevin McStay. The likes of Oisin McConville, Conor Laverty, John Hegarty, Ray Dempsey and Davy Burke are heading into their maiden seasons in charge of an inter-county senior squad.