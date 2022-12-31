Who's sitting in the inter-county managerial hot seats in 2023?

Underlining the demands and high rate of attrition, there will be no less than 21 new inter-county managers beginning terms in the hot seat in 2023.
Fourteen of the new managers are in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup football championships, including veterans like Colm O'Rourke, Paddy Carr, Liam Kearns, John Cleary and Kevin McStay. The likes of Oisin McConville, Conor Laverty, John Hegarty, Ray Dempsey and Davy Burke are heading into their maiden seasons in charge of an inter-county senior squad.
Three of the new managers in hurling's Liam MacCarthy Cup have had varying degrees of success in other counties - new Dublin boss Micheal O'Donoghue winning an All-Ireland with his native Galway, Davy Fitzgerald in his native Clare before a return for a second stint as Waterford manager, and Liam Cahill returning to his native Tipperary from the Deise, where he took them to an All-Ireland final in 2020.
Colm Collins, the Clare football boss heading into his tenth campaign, is now the longest-service inter-county manager in the country following the retirement of Brian Cody, the Kilkenny boss. U20 manager Derek Lyng steps into Cody's considerable shoes. Cork's Pat Ryan also makes the step up from under-age management. The next longest-serving manager is Kieran McGeeney in Armagh, who is planning for a ninth season at the helm in the Orchard.
No other manager has completed more than four years in their current stint, though Kerry's Jack O'Connor is heading into his ninth campaign in charge of the Kerry footballers across three terms.
– Colm Collins (10th season); – John Cleary (1st season); – Ray Dempsey (1st season, Billy Lee stepped down); – Jack O’Connor (2nd season in 3rd term); – David Power (4th season); – Ephie Fitzgerald (2nd season).
: – Pádraic Joyce (4th season); – Andy Moran (2nd season); – Michael Maher (4th season); – Kevin McStay (1st season); – Johnny McGeeney (2nd season); – Davy Burke (1st season, Anthony Cunningham stepped down); – Tony McEntee (3rd season).
: – Niall Carew (4th season); – Dessie Farrell (4th season); – Billy Sheehan (2nd season); – Paddy Christie (1st season); – Mickey Harte (3rd season); – Glenn Ryan (2nd season); – Colm O’Rourke (1st season); – Liam Kearns (1st season); – Dessie Dolan (1st season); – John Hegarty (1st season); - Oisín McConville (1st season).
: – Andy McEntee (1st season); – Kieran McGeeney (9th season); – Mickey Graham (5th season); – Rory Gallagher (4th season); – Paddy Carr (1st season, Declan Bonner stepped down); – Conor Laverty (1st season); – Kieran Donnelly (2nd season); – Vinnie Corey (1st season, Seamus McEnaney stepped down); – Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan (3rd season).
: – Brian Lohan (4th season); – Pat Ryan (1st season); – John Kiely (7th season); – Stephen Molumphy (2nd season); – Liam Cahill (1st season); – Davy Fitzgerald (1st season in 2nd term).
: – Darren Gleeson (4th season); – Tom Mullally (3rd season); – Ronan Sheehan (4th season); – Micheál Donoghue (1st season); – Henry Shefflin (2nd season); – David Herity (5th season); – Derek Lyng (1st season); – Willie Maher (1st season); – Johnny Kelly (1st season); – Joe Fortune (2nd season); – Darragh Egan (2nd season).