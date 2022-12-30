Claudine Keane asks for prayers for 'lovely, charismatic' Cork GAA commentator Paudie Palmer

Well-known reporter and writer seriously injured in single-car collision near Innishannon in Co Cork
Paudie Palmer at his home near Innishannon village, Cork. 

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 21:32
Tony Leen

FAMILY and friends have vocalised their support of popular Cork GAA commentator and columnist Paudie Palmer, who is in a "critical but stable" condition at Cork University Hospital after a road traffic accident on Thursday outside Innishannon.

Palmer, in his 60's, is the well-known voice in the 103fm commentary box for local and national GAA matches, and a hugely popular figure in west Cork. 

He has overcome health struggles in the past and made a comeback to commentary this year. where his energetic, informed play-by-play has won him many admirers. He is also a well-read columnist with The Echo.

The single-vehicle incident happened at around 10 am at Dunkereen Cross near Upton on the Innishannon-Crossbarry road in Co Cork.

Gardaí closed the road for several hours and local diversions were put in place to enable a technical examination to be carried out. Paudi Palmer was immediately removed to Cork University Hospital where his condition was described as “critical but stable” on Thursday.

His god-daughter, Claudine Keane - the wife of former Ireland international Robbie - tweeted the need for prayers for "my lovely talented charismatic uncle Paudie Palmer from Cork to Dublin and everywhere in between. Love you uncle Paudie, my godfather! Life has so many unexpected turns please god this one turns out ok."

The Celtic Ross Hotel outside Rosscarbery - where Paudie Palmer has hosted several gala awards functions, added: "We are all praying for Paudie. We are in shock. The funniest, warmest and kindest man. Hang in there Paudie…. please. Thinking of all the family."

Well-known GAA referee, Peter O'Leary also tweeted his best wishes, adding he had been in contact with Paudie on Wednesday. "He was in flying form. He is respected and loved so much in Cork - for a Kerry man!" 

Palmer originally hails from Templenoe, outside Kenmare.

