Kerry confirm appointment of Pat Ryan as new Camogie manager

The Kerry Camogie County Board have confirmed the appointment of Pat Ryan as their new senior Camogie manager for 2023.

Limerick native Ryan previously managed the Limerick senior and junior camogie teams and also managed the Antrim camogie team.

Ryan managed the Kerry minor hurlers to All-Ireland B honours in 2013. He succeeds Ian Brick in the role, who led Kerry to the All-Ireland Premier Junior title in 2019.

A statement released on Thursday by the Kerry Camogie County Board said:

"Kerry Camogie County Board are delighted to announce the appointment of Pat Ryan as Senior Camogie Manager for the 2023 season. Pat hails from Knockainey, Co. Limerick and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"County Board Chairman, Ger McCarthy welcomes the appointment of Pat who he previously worked with back in 2013. Pat brings energy, enthusiasm and experience to the role. This appointment is a significant step for the promotion of camogie in the county. Pat and his backroom team will be ratified at the first County Board meeting in January.

"The chairman also pays tribute to the former manager Ian Brick and his management team for their commitment over the last four years. The memories of the All Ireland Premier Junior victory in 2019 will forever be associated with Ian and his management."