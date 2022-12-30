John Cleary: Season ahead may be attritional for inter-county sides

Cork manager John Cleary is genuinely excited about the season ahead but suggests it may be attritional for inter-county teams.

Between the start of the Allianz League on January 28 and the end of the Sam Maguire round robin stages on June 18, a period comprising 21 weekends, Cork could play as many as 14 times. That’s in the event they reach both Division 2 and Munster finals.

Cleary understands the demand for additional fixtures is strong and they will be provided by the new All-Ireland round-robin stages. However, the shortened season means the going will be intense.

“Everyone is crying out for more games. Look, we’ll be able to make a judgement on it at the end of the season.

“Looking at our programme there, you have seven games in 10 weeks, then two weeks later we have the first round of the Munster championship against Clare. If either of us get to a league final, there is only one week in the difference.

“If we’re lucky enough to get to a Munster final, it flows on then. I’m just wondering how panels will be able injury-wise or whether lads will get tired. Add in a preliminary quarter-final and it could get very hot and heavy. Looking forward right now, it looks good but there could be a lot of attrition.”

While US-based John Cooper will be missed, Cleary currently has a training panel of over 40 with some familiar names reintroduced on the back of their club championship form.

“When last season finished, we told everyone it was a blank canvas and we would be looking at them in the county championship,” says Cleary. “The likes of Ruairí (Deane), Brian O’Driscoll, Tom Clancy (Clonakilty) did very well for their clubs.

“When we sat down to put our panel together, they were names we wanted and they wanted to come on board as well so they give more experience and have fitted seamlessly back into it. I think they will be very valuable additions when the games start in January.”

Cleary certainly feels the better for the experience as Keith Ricken’s coach then interim manager last season. Even if it was a far from perfect situation between narrowly avoiding relegation from Division 2 and the venue row before the Munster semi-final against Kerry.

“When Keith unfortunately got sick, I was thrown into the mix and it was a case of straight in. I really got little time to think but I would have learned a lot even in those few short months and if I was starting completely from scratch. There were some good and some poor things from last season and hopefully we can take the lessons on board.

“Last year started off with Covid and at the beginning we weren’t able to do what we wanted to do because we couldn’t even sit in a dressing room together or have a meeting together. Basically, we didn’t start training until two weeks before Christmas and the next thing we got bombarded in the league and the Barrs guys were missing and we had a lot of injuries, so it was very much all over the place.

“This year, at least we have a bit of time to breathe and sit back and plan a bit better. Every county was the same, but we think we’re in a better place this time around. But only time will tell when the games start in January.”

COACH: Former Galway and Sligo football manager Kevin Walsh

Cleary’s appointment of Kevin Walsh as coach appears a shrewd move and is much in keeping with the number of counties drawing on former inter-county managers as coaches. The Castlehaven man recalls contacting the Galway native.

“When I heard that Kevin might be available, I made the call to him and after discussing it I was only delighted he agreed to come on board. He’s been successful at inter-county level with Galway and Sligo and we’re already seeing what he has learned from those two previous times and hopefully we’ll get more benefit of that.

“There’s so much that goes on with regards looking after an inter-county team that you need extra bodies around the place and when you can get someone with that craft and experience you’re thrilled to get him on board.”

Cork face Leinster teams in their first three Division 2 games, the third of them the visit of Dublin to Páírc Uí Chaoimh. It’s a start that sharpens the focus, says Cleary, especially as the team’s finishing position in the division could dictate which championship they play in come May.

“It was already very competitive and then Dublin coming back into it adds another dimension. Our first three games, we’ve Meath, Kildare and Dublin and it couldn’t be tougher. In another year, they could be three Division 1 teams. But we’re looking forward to it and we knew in advance that it could be like this.

“All we can do is put our best foot forward and prepare the best we can and hopefully we can go toe-to-toe with them. I think those games will be very good for this team to see where they’re at. It wouldn’t have been much use to us if we were in Division 3 this coming season. I don’t think we would have improved a lot and this now will show guys’ mettle. Every guy is really focused on the start of the league. It’s something we can home in on.”

Other Division 2 opponents like Louth and Derry, who they face in the last two AFL matches, will present different challenges and Cleary intimates Cork will have to re-adjust accordingly.

“I have a philosophy about how I like to play football but I know against different oppositions that you just can’t go gung-ho. We went up against Louth last year and it was something we had never come up against before where there were 14 players behind the 45, so you have to adapt to that. Every team is analysing the opposition and we would be the same and look to see where their strengths and weaknesses are and where we can counteract them.

“But generally in Cork - and I would have been of the same kind of thinking - we like to play an attacking game but we’re not fools either to get sucked into something that’s glaringly obvious. We would like to play with a bit of flair and ambition but sometimes that’s not always practical.”