James Moran cherishing Banner's highs and moving on from the lows of a memorable 2022

At a time when many are sitting down and revisiting year highlights, Clare selector James Moran has plenty of worthwhile contenders. Chief among them was the return of star forward Shane O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, who won an All-Star after a stellar 2022, was out of action for the previous year due to concussion. Not that you’d know it, according to Moran.

“From a Clare point of view we were delighted that he did come through what happened but Shane is a very smart guy. He has a PhD out of Harvard and that so a lot of it was left up to Shane to figure out himself was he ready to come back.

“The first night Shane was in there, number one, he had gymmed a lot. It’s easy say it but it was amazing. His touch was as good as anybody that was there for the last six or eight months. It was phenomenal but he’s that kind of guy.

“A guy who knows where he has to go and what he has to do to get there. He put in a great year for us and he was rewarded at the end of it with his All-Star and that was due recognition for the journey he came.

“His journey was difficult and he spoke openly about it but he’s a guy who figured it out and decided I’m ready to come back. But the first night he was back was just phenomenal. Everything stuck, touch, we were left there as a management group with our mouth open saying, ‘What’s all this training for?’ But he’s one in a million that can do that.”

It ebbs and flows. At the other end, the projecting disappointment was a lifeless semi-final showing as Kilkenny cruised to a 12-point victory. After recovering the black box from that crash, the management team did not settle on one sole issue. The reality is that a combination of factors let them down, some significant and others less so.

For example, recently Moran read a stat that heading into the tie TJ Reid played in Croke Park 16 times since Clare last played there. That experience counts for something, particularly when the Banner’s chief was ruled out before the throw-in.

“Obviously, we lost John before the start of the game,” Moran recalls. “John Conlon’s been a great leader for Clare and for that team.

“What John brings to the team is a lot of organisation and that. Look, you have a lot of people out there with theories of why we didn’t perform but there were signs of it against Wexford. We found it hard to get going after the Munster final but you can’t just blame that game either.

“It was a heavy hitting game; I know some of the lads were pretty sore after that. We had a quick turnaround back in two weeks’ time so there was definitely an element of fatigue within the lads at that stage, plus we came up against a Kilkenny team who were ready and waiting for four weeks and nobody expecting anything out of them and to give them their dues on it, the pushed on against Limerick and pushed them to the pin of their collar as well.”

They have looked back. Now they march on. Sport psychologist Anne-Marie Kennedy, who previously worked with Jim Gavin’s Dublin, is on board. As is strength and conditioning coach Adrian O’Brien.

The Kilmallock man, who has coached Ballyea and St Finbarr's to Clare and Cork senior hurling titles this year, previously worked with the Limerick footballers and Moran is delighted to see his fellow county man join the fold.

“You have to have the building blocks and one of those building blocks is you have to be able to match up physically. Adrian’s proved himself below in Cork. He’s won a couple of championships with Ballyea, a couple of championships with Kilmallock.

“Were we as physically prepared as Limerick? We are as physically prepared as Limerick but we know that Limerick are going to move on another step and Tipp are going to move on another step.

“Adrian has a wealth of experience in that so just we felt it would have been a very big plus and the feedback from Ballyea about him is so positive.”