All-Star set to play for Mayo in 2023 as Irish AFLW players face uncertainty

The Geelong player Rachel Kearns will play with the county in the league.
All-Star set to play for Mayo in 2023 as Irish AFLW players face uncertainty

HOME THOUGHTS: Rachel Kearns of the Cats who will be part of the Mayo set-up in the new year. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 11:48
Maurice Brosnan

2019 All-Star and current Geelong player Rachel Kearns is set to play for Mayo in 2023, as the Irishwomen in AFLW once again face an off-season of uncertainty with a start date yet to be confirmed.

Kearns played as a defender and forward for Mayo in the past and was named at full-forward on the 2019 LGFA All-Star team. She joined Geelong in 2021 and has played 14 games since.

It is understood the 25-year-old will start training with her county in the new year and play the league. A decision on championship involvement cannot be made until a start date is confirmed for the new season in Australia. Kearns was the only member of Mayo’s AFLW contingent named in Michael Moyles 2022 championship squad.

Last May, the AFL and AFL Players Association announced a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that increased salary levels for the league. It was only then that players received confirmation the season would start in August and signings could be approved.

That was a one-year deal with more negotiations to take place in early 2023. A joint AFL/AFLW CBA is looking increasingly likely.

In previous seasons, Irish players had the best of both worlds as they could play the LGFA season at home before flying Down Under. The move back to August complicated matters as it means pre-season starts during the championship, forcing several stars to make a decision.

Some players, like Collingwood and Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan, are hoping to play some part in the Ladies football season. Others, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy, will focus on their commitments in Australia. McCarthy is also in the West Coast Eagles leadership group.

Last week Meath star Vikki Wall confirmed she will be available to new Meath boss Davy Nelson next year as the county bid for a hat-trick of All-Ireland senior titles.

More in this section

Ballyboden St Enda's v Cuala - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Quarter-Final Brennan: The GAA's year of living too dangerously
Tipperary v Cork - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-final Munster U-20 and minor championship fixture details revealed 
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Last man standing: Nickie Quaid still enjoying his Treaty adventure
<p>BACK IN GREEN: Vikki Wall will be available for Meath in next year's championship. Pic: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan</p>

Vikki Wall confirms availability for Meath's three-in-a-row bid

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.268 s