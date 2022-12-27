All-Star set to play for Mayo in 2023 as Irish AFLW players face uncertainty

2019 All-Star and current Geelong player Rachel Kearns is set to play for Mayo in 2023, as the Irishwomen in AFLW once again face an off-season of uncertainty with a start date yet to be confirmed.

Kearns played as a defender and forward for Mayo in the past and was named at full-forward on the 2019 LGFA All-Star team. She joined Geelong in 2021 and has played 14 games since.

It is understood the 25-year-old will start training with her county in the new year and play the league. A decision on championship involvement cannot be made until a start date is confirmed for the new season in Australia. Kearns was the only member of Mayo’s AFLW contingent named in Michael Moyles 2022 championship squad.

Last May, the AFL and AFL Players Association announced a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that increased salary levels for the league. It was only then that players received confirmation the season would start in August and signings could be approved.

That was a one-year deal with more negotiations to take place in early 2023. A joint AFL/AFLW CBA is looking increasingly likely.

In previous seasons, Irish players had the best of both worlds as they could play the LGFA season at home before flying Down Under. The move back to August complicated matters as it means pre-season starts during the championship, forcing several stars to make a decision.

Some players, like Collingwood and Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan, are hoping to play some part in the Ladies football season. Others, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy, will focus on their commitments in Australia. McCarthy is also in the West Coast Eagles leadership group.

Last week Meath star Vikki Wall confirmed she will be available to new Meath boss Davy Nelson next year as the county bid for a hat-trick of All-Ireland senior titles.