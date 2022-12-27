John Fogarty: Cody and Shefflin should bury the hatchet

The legend goes that Brian Cody’s defence for Henry Shefflin against a red card in front of the Central Hearings Committee nine years ago was akin to Charlton Heston’s Moses.

Taking two hurleys, one in each hand, he is said to have struck them together in front of a startled committee and repeated it for emphasis. That, he explained, is what happened when Shefflin picked up the first yellow card in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Cork in Thurles. Not that he caught Lorcán McLoughlin late on the arm. Not that he chopped down on the midfielder’s hurley either. But his ash clashed with McLoughlin’s ash. Nothing more.

Whether the story has been embellished over time, the first booking was quashed and Shefflin was exonerated. Unlike Kilkenny’s unsuccessful contesting of Richie Hogan’s red card in the 2019 All-Ireland final which carried a suspension into the following year, there was no tangible repercussion for Shefflin.

But such was Cody’s anger at the decision to punish his player – the hearing had been called at his insistence – and the county executive’s determination to restore Shefflin’s impeccable disciplinary record that they felt compelled to have the punishment expunged. On local radio, Kilkenny great Eddie Keher declared “justice had been done”.

In going out to bat for Shefflin, Cody may well have believed there was something to gain for Kilkenny the following season when his greatest player was used sparingly and what turned out to be his last in the black and amber. However, at the time his act illustrated that he cared.

In 2015, having just released his autobiography, Shefflin spoke of his relationship with Cody. “I have no doubt we’ll be friends for years to come because of that link between the two of us starting out but as well as that a lot of people saw the characteristics he had in me on the field. The opportunities, everything I got from hurling, has been down to what I’ve achieved with Kilkenny and he’s been the one constant in that period of time.”

Despite the chill that blew between them but largely towards him this past summer when they were opposing managers, Shefflin has never forgotten that as he messaged on Twitter upon Cody’s resignation as manager: “End of an Era, Memories which will be treasured forever. Best wishes Brian.”

For those claims in Kilkenny that Shefflin had somehow betrayed his own in taking over Galway, the speed at which those were willing to forgive him and see him succeed Cody was remarkable. But in choosing not to become a selector to his great manager, Shefflin clearly felt he wasn’t made to play the son.

Claiming that Leinster title at the expense of his former captain, it would appear Cody had the last laugh. Yet did Shefflin’s decision to go west help seal his decision to step down in July? Would Shefflin’s esteemed presence in his Kilkenny management team have possibly prolonged his term?

After this year’s Leinster final defeat, this columnist asked Shefflin does it get any easier for him facing Kilkenny. The question could have been delivered better and Shefflin took exception to it, to which we in turn took exception, but our point was he was facing his own for the second time in five weeks. As much as he might have anticipated it, the experience had to be rough.

The query had nothing to do with the post-match handshake that Shefflin had earlier sought with Cody. That the Galway manager had to make the first move would have chimed with a previous experience with the same man. As Shefflin described of his last season with Kilkenny when Cody dropped him, “I felt communication could have been better and I told him that. Eventually.”

Without coming over all maudlin, you hope that their relationship can heal. It took the great Dr Con Murphy and his fundraiser for Gerald McCarthy and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, who Shefflin incidentally proclaimed his toughest opponent, 10 years to sit down together and break down. Seventeen months after that night, Ó hAilpín spoke of his regret at what he said about McCarthy who left the role as the players’ strike become more entrenched. “The aftermath was filthy, it was callous, it was cold,” recalled Ó hAilpín.

Roy Keane also attended that event but given how visceral his feelings are about his falling-out with Alex Ferguson, an armistice would appear irreparable. If truth be told, their relationship was more transactional.

Unlike Keane, Shefflin isn’t going to demand an apology from the other party. He knows Cody well enough that an explanation for his behaviour around the handshakes in Salthill and Croke Park mightn’t be forthcoming either. But for the sake of Kilkenny hurling in the coming years when Shefflin could very well become manager, it is worth burying the hatchet.

In this season of goodwill, such an old acquaintance should not be forgotten.

Marginal gains at Christmas

The first fully-fledged St Stephen’s Day in three years was yesterday marked by several events such as long pucks and small-sized games by clubs around the county either for charity and/or blowing off the carbs from Sunday’s celebrations.

There was a lot more at stake on December 26 eight years ago when Loughmore-Castleiney beat Cahir in the Tipperary SFC final replay in Cashel. Ditto last season when the North Kerry final replay was fixed for Wren Day. There are the excesses of the Christmas dinner and then there is the bloated nature of the GAA season.

At least inter-county teams are not permitted back to collective training until tomorrow after it was agreed they break for four days from Christmas Eve. That is part of the GAA-GPA deal that allowed them to come back training earlier on November 24.

But give a team an inch and they will take a mile. Offaly and Tipperary’s hurlers were recently fined for organising a challenge game, which is not part of the pre-season agreement, and there is anecdotal evidence of other matches being arranged between counties.

Insisting on that moratorium was key for Croke Park having heard about counties using the festive period to prepare as much psychologically as physically, underlining the sacrifices they were willing to make.

But is there really a benefit in it? Last year, ahead of their Munster Club SHC final against Ballygunner in January, Kilmallock trained on St Stephen’s Day and went hiking up the Ballyhouras the following day. In the build-up, the majority of players sacrificed Paudie O’Brien’s wedding and then Graeme Mulcahy’s. Kilmallock ended up losing the game by 14 points.

At the same time, would-be All-Ireland champions Kilcoo trained on New Year’s Eve night and only that Mickey Moran and his management team said it wasn’t necessary they would have done the same on Christmas Day.

Marginal gains, you suppose.

Which county dislikes home most?

Dublin’s 2022 hurling captain Eoghan O’Donnell was hardly expressing disdain for Parnell Park last week but he was most certainly stating a preference for playing home championship games in Croke Park.

“It's such a special place so if I ever have a choice or if it ever comes down to it, I think Croke Park is where you want to be and I think the way Dublin hurling has moved, our style of play probably suits the big expanses of Croke Park slightly better than the smaller confines of Parnell.”

O’Donnell wouldn’t be the first person to suggest the lack of comfort at home. Former Tyrone star Seán Cavanagh spoke openly before about Omagh losing its charm for the county, which was backed up by statistics.

“In the first few years I played with the Tyrone seniors, Healy Park was always a complete fortress for us,” he said in 2014. “We have had indifferent form at home since then and possibly we are better away from home.”

Hastings Insurance MacHale Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Mayo in recent times and prior to the surface being redeveloped, ex-manager James Horan said: “The quality of the pitch is not good. I think any of the players who have played there and in other county grounds will say exactly that.”

Donegal have often struggled in league games at Letterkenny’s O’Donnell Park, while ex-Donegal player Martin McElhinney landed the biggest dig at Fr Tierney Park: “Donegal don't even want to go to Ballyshannon. I think it is the worst place in Ireland, to be honest.”

