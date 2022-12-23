Vikki Wall confirms availability for Meath's three-in-a-row bid

Meath star Vikki Wall has confirmed she will be available to new Meath boss Davy Nelson next year as the county bid for a hat-trick of All-Ireland senior titles.

Wall signed a two-year contract with North Melbourne in the ALFW shortly after helping Meath achieve back-to-back titles by defeating Kerry in July's decider.

Speaking to Jerome Quinn as part of an upcoming documentary on the Meath Ladies, the 2021 Player of the Year confirmed the news.

"I'll be playing for Meath," she revealed.

"I have a two-year contract but it doesn't start until August of next year. It's a semi-professional contract, it's not the whole year round."

The nature of her semi-pro contract with North Melbourne allows Wall to be involved in both codes.

"It was one of the main reasons why I chose North Melbourne — how much they valued how much I value playing football. It’s probably one of the core things of why we clicked, and why I went there in the end. It was part of the clause.

"Even them allowing me to go over later last year, and this year, conversations that as long as they’re happy with me and I’m happy to stay in touch over here, that will be the plan.”