Enda McEvoy: Confessions of an All-Stars selector

If you reckoned the 2022 All-Stars hurling team was a terrible affair, the reason was obvious. Yours truly was no longer a selector after 25 years on the committee.

Alternatively, if you reckoned the 2022 All-Stars hurling team was a fine effort, well judged and truly representative of the season, the reason was obvious. Yours truly was no longer a selector after 25 years on the committee.

Whichever you fancy. Pay your money and take your choice.

No, they didn’t get rid of me. Having been a selector since 1997 I decided that a quarter of a century was enough. I had my day and it was great, but the time had come for new blood with, possibly, a different outlook. Hurling evolves. The All-Stars should evolve with it.

For instance, in an era of sweepers and seventh defenders and two-man full-forward lines, should the team continue to be chosen in traditional 6-2-6 formation? How about allowing the selectors settle on, perhaps, a fourth half-back if they felt the patterns of the season called for it?

The rules say we can’t. Yet the situation may not always be thus, given the speed at which the tactical and strategic boundaries of the sport continue to be pushed. Happily, I won’t have to worry about it.

Some readers may be curious about how the selection process operates. A brief primer as follows.

There have been 16 selectors for the past number of years, all of them media folk – the All Stars began in 1971 as a journalistic concept and has remained that way – from the national newspapers, RTÉ, TG4 and so forth. Two gatherings take place when the championship is done and dusted, the first of them where we decide on the 45 nominees (three goalkeepers, 18 defenders, six midfielders, 18 forwards).

This invariably lasts longer than the second meeting on the basis that there are more berths to be filled. There’s also the matter of which areas of the field certain players will be nominated in, albeit this is more of an issue in Gaelic football than in hurling given the former’s greater fluidity. And coming up with the last few players – numbers 40 to 45 – is ever a struggle and an inexact science.

The second gathering takes place on the Wednesday prior to All Stars night when we select the team itself, having submitted our respective XVs to the media department in Croke Park a few days beforehand. These are collated and handed out at the beginning of the conclave, thus expediting the proceedings. With the returns in front of us in black and white there is no need for debate on some positions. If, for instance, Padraig Mannion has 14 of the 16 votes, that’s that. On we go to the next position.

Selectors have occasionally complained that filing our teams in advance makes for an antiseptic meeting and militates against debate. It’s an interesting point. Certainly some years the meeting was over in jig time. That, I’d suggest, isn’t a bad thing. Meetings should not be talking shops with people spouting tangential nonsense.

Find fault with the All-Star selectors as you wish but one thing is for sure: we do not undertake the job lightly. In 2021 the debate over the goalkeeping position went on for fully 45 minutes. There wasn’t the width of a cigarette paper between two positively brilliant candidates in Eoin Murphy and Nickey Quaid and the arguments back and forth were not just knowledgeable and granular, at times they veered into the realm of the existential.

Did Quaid have an advantage over Murphy because he was playing in a far superior team? Did Murphy, on the contrary, have the advantage because, playing in a far inferior team, he had more opportunities to showcase his ability?

Did Quaid make Limerick look better with his clever puckouts or did Limerick make Quaid look better because their wealth of ball-winning monsters out the field made it easier for him to pinpoint his receivers, hence the clever puckouts?

If the former, were we in danger of overlooking Murphy’s shot-stopping excellence, or at any rate understating it, because his puckout game wasn’t as sophisticated as Quaid’s? And if it wasn’t, was this not due to the limitations of the Kilkenny players out the field, and the team’s prescribed Route One approach, rather than to any failing on Murphy’s part? And so on ad almost Infinitum.

In the end, it went to a vote and a short head separated the pair.

Was Quaid unlucky? Clearly. Was he robbed? No. A player can have a fine season and still lose out to another player who’s had a fine season. Not every candidate of substance can make it every year, and when they don’t it isn’t 'a disgrace' or some flagrant indictment of the selectors – they simply lose out to another candidate of substance, that’s all. As basic as that.

I’ve long maintained that if the selectors get 12 of the players right, with no complaints from the public, they’ve done their job. The merits and demerits of the other three winners will always be in the eye of the beholder. And if you believe that So and So shouldn’t have made the team then fair enough, but you must say who should have replaced him and why. Asserting blithely that the National League winners or the beaten All Ireland finalists “should have got more All Stars” does not constitute a valid argument.

It ought to go without saying that the selectors’ powers of observation and insight are no better than those of the ordinary fan. Here’s another hobbyhorse of mine: 16 random hurling or football followers attending the same matches would come up with as good as if not better a team than we do.

No question about it. The wisdom of crowds et cetera. That said, the notion that the players would magically pick an infinitely better XV than the journalists would – a bizarre proposition that a few people were fond of peddling – was exploded when the players did get to pick their own XV.

The job of an All-Stars selector is easier now than it was 30 years ago. The enlarged and extended season has seen to that. The more games there are, the more opportunities to impress and the smoother the journey for the cream to the top.

In retrospect, the selectors in the era prior to the introduction of the back door had it harder than was appreciated at the time. How were they supposed to pick the best of the bunch where many of the bunch had played only one or two championship matches?

As the process of picking the All-Stars is necessarily subjective – an inexact science, remember – there were, inevitably, a few lapses during my time. One year it came down to a toss-up between John Mullane and a youthful Joe Canning. Canning’s reputation from the under-age ranks had preceded him and we fell for it, giving him both the All-Star and the Young Hurler of the Year gong.

The latter would have sufficed; Mullane had done slightly more that summer. Hardened observers will scarcely be astonished to learn that we made it up to Mullane by giving him an All-Star the following season despite the fact that his form was slightly below the heights of 12 months earlier. Swings and roundabouts.

It was a quick 25 years and it was fun. Back in the high days of the Vodafone sponsorship, when the Celtic Tiger was roaring and money was visibly no object, I used to be put up in the Westbury Hotel off Grafton Street prior to meetings. I wouldn’t mind someone putting me up in the Westbury now.

Freebies were plentiful. I received lots of kit bags, most of which I gave away. Lots of gear, ditto. A small black wheelie case with my initials on it, which now has a bockety wheel. A rather fetching grey gilet which I still wear. And before it moved from Citywest to the Convention Centre and got lost in that vast cavern, the big night itself was always enjoyable and occasionally enlivened by a faceoff at the bar between a random well-oiled player and some hapless journalist who’d incurred his wrath during the season.

Just out of curiosity, what did you make of the 2022 All-Stars hurling team..?