Munster U-20 and minor championship fixture details revealed 

Munster GAA chiefs have confirmed the dates for next year's hurling and football championships at both the U-20 and minor level.

The hurling championships will be run in a round-robin format involving five counties; Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, using the same home-and-away schedule as the 2023 senior Munster hurling schedule.

U-20 Munster champions Limerick will begin the defence of their title with a trip to play Waterford in the opening round on Wednesday, March 22nd. All games will take place on Wednesdays over the course of March and April.

The second- and third-placed teams will ultimately contest the semi-final on May 10th with the winners playing the first-place team in the provincial decider on May 17th.

Defending Munster and All-Ireland Minor Hurling champions Tipperary will open their campaign away to Clare on Tuesday, March 21st. Waterford will host Limerick on the same evening with all minor hurling round robin games taking place on Tuesdays in March and April. Following the completion of the round-robin games, the second- and third-place teams will contest the Munster semi-final on May 2nd with the winners playing the first-place team in the Munster final on May 9th.

The draw for the EirGrid GAA Football U-20 Munster Championship will take place in January, meanwhile. The quarter-final fixtures are scheduled to take place on Monday, April 10th with the semis a week later on April 17th. The provincial decider is slated for Monday, April 24th.

In the football at minor, the structure is similar to this year's competition with Phase 1 seeing a round-robin series of games involving Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, with the details to be confirmed in January.

The top two teams in Phase 1 will contest the Phase 1 Final on Thursday May 11th. On the same night, Kerry will host Cork in the Quarter-Final with the Quarter-Final winner playing the round robin final runners-up in the first semi-final.

The quarter-final loser, meanwhile, will play the round robin winners in the second semi on Thursday, May 18th.

The Munster minor football final is fixed for Thursday, June 1st.

See Munster GAA for full details for football and hurling.