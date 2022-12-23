Munster U-20 and minor championship fixture details revealed 

Provincial bosses have confirmed the dates for some of next year's big clashes.
Munster U-20 and minor championship fixture details revealed 

STAGE SET: Semple Stadium in Tipperary, which will host some of the U-20 and minor championship clashes next year. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 12:23

Munster GAA chiefs have confirmed the dates for next year's hurling and football championships at both the U-20 and minor level.

The hurling championships will be run in a round-robin format involving five counties; Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, using the same home-and-away schedule as the 2023 senior Munster hurling schedule.

U-20 Munster champions Limerick will begin the defence of their title with a trip to play Waterford in the opening round on Wednesday, March 22nd. All games will take place on Wednesdays over the course of March and April.
The second- and third-placed teams will ultimately contest the semi-final on May 10th with the winners playing the first-place team in the provincial decider on May 17th.

Defending Munster and All-Ireland Minor Hurling champions Tipperary will open their campaign away to Clare on Tuesday, March 21st. Waterford will host Limerick on the same evening with all minor hurling round robin games taking place on Tuesdays in March and April. Following the completion of the round-robin games, the second- and third-place teams will contest the Munster semi-final on May 2nd with the winners playing the first-place team in the Munster final on May 9th.

The draw for the EirGrid GAA Football U-20 Munster Championship will take place in January, meanwhile. The quarter-final fixtures are scheduled to take place on Monday, April 10th with the semis a week later on April 17th. The provincial decider is slated for Monday, April 24th.

In the football at minor, the structure is similar to this year's competition with Phase 1 seeing a round-robin series of games involving Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, with the details to be confirmed in January. 

The top two teams in Phase 1 will contest the Phase 1 Final on Thursday May 11th. On the same night, Kerry will host Cork in the Quarter-Final with the Quarter-Final winner playing the round robin final runners-up in the first semi-final. 

The quarter-final loser, meanwhile, will play the round robin winners in the second semi on Thursday, May 18th. 

The Munster minor football final is fixed for Thursday, June 1st.

See Munster GAA for full details for footballtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and hurling

More in this section

Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championship Draw Is this finally Bryan O'Mara's time to shine with Premier?
AIB The Toughest Summer - David Brady David Brady steps down from Ratoath manager role 
Galbally outclass Corduff to claim Ulster IFC glory  Galbally outclass Corduff to claim Ulster IFC glory 
<p>NATURAL HABITAT: Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid pings another puckout at Croke Park. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Last man standing: Nickie Quaid still enjoying his Treaty adventure

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s