Last man standing: Nickie Quaid still enjoying his Treaty adventure

Nickie Quaid was one of the newbies brought into the Limerick set-up in 2010 following the mass player walkout in response to then manager Justin McCarthy dropping a dozen or so panellists.

Over the past 12 years, it isn’t just the county’s fortunes Quaid has seen radically transform. His own position, too, is almost unrecognisable from when he took charge of the number one jersey for the 2011 season.

Sure, the big and swashbuckling saves are still a key requirement of the job spec. They are no longer, however, the main prerequisite to stand between the sticks.

The same as with the big ball, restarts have become the focal point. Possession isn’t just nine-tenths of the law. It is everything.

Quaid, in his usual low-key and self-effacing manner, says he is but a tiny cog in the wheel that is the retention of possession from Limerick puckouts.

The stats say otherwise. This year’s All-Ireland final stats, in particular, wholly contradict Quaid’s assertion that his role is minute to the point of being almost unimportant.

The 33-year-old hit 34 long puckouts against Kilkenny. Possession was retained from 25 of the 34 puckouts. Now, these weren’t hit and hope efforts. It was far from a case of lump it long and let Hegarty, Morrissey, et al throw their weight about under the dropping ball. Very, very little was left to chance.

There was instead preordained movement, preordained targets. Years of training ground repetition rose to the top on the biggest stage and afternoon of all.

Limerick’s puckout brilliance meant a 74% retention rate. Compare this figure with Kilkenny’s 41% retention rate from 32 long puckouts.

Even on the few occasions Quaid went short - three, in total - Limerick remained a model of efficiency. Two of those three short restarts ended in Limerick scores.

“Puckouts are definitely the biggest thing to have changed,” says Quaid, reflecting on his 12 seasons between the sticks.

“The game has become possession based. But that is not down to the goalkeeper, the goalkeeper probably has a very minute part to play in that. It is more so the movement and positioning of the forwards.

“Things like that have a bigger bearing on the puckout because it is great saying the goalie can put it into space here and space there, but if lads aren’t creating the space or making the runs, there is very little the goalie can do really. It is more the outfield players than anything.

“But yeah, that is the biggest change. There is more of an emphasis put on possession and keeping the ball than just getting the ball as far away from your own goal as possible and taking your chances from there.”

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Left to Right: Damien Cahalane (Cork), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Cathrach Daly (Waterford) and Michael Leane (Kerry).

Okay, so we’ve allowed the two-time All-star his modesty and his bit of a spiel. But what of the accuracy and precision he must bring to the table to ensure the green giants out the field are located. He can’t deflect from that.

That heightened job of giving his outfield teammates more than a 50-50 shot at claiming possession off his puckouts, he doesn’t really see as a pressure.

“Internally, maybe, because it is something you work on more than you did before. And when you put the work into it then on the training field and it is not happening on matchday, that’s probably the most disappointing part of it. But when you do put the work in and it does work out on matchday, that is probably the most satisfying part of it for me.

“The saves and things, they are great when they come, but it is something you can’t control, whereas you know you are going to get a set number of puckouts in games.”

No more than captain Declan Hannon, Quaid is inclined to pick 2022 out as the most challenging of their four All-Ireland winning campaigns. It was a 2022 where the pitching machine went into overdrive in firing a never-ending series of curveballs at John Kiely’s group.

That they successfully dealt with each one instils a “real confidence” heading into the new season.

SUITED AND BOOTED: Nickie Quaid of Limerick on his way to collect his All-star award for 2022. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“We have faced challenges before and different things have come against us, be it injuries or being down in games. That gives you confidence, having been in that situation before and you have got out of it and know how to deal with it. That’s probably what real confidence is; that deep down you know you have the bodies there and you trust them no matter who they are to do a job.”

Into 2023 he heads so with confidence and an undimmed enjoyment.

“I am still really enjoying it. I enjoy meeting with the lads, that’s probably the biggest thing. The craic that you would have with the lads in the group, it is great. To be involved in a high-performance group like that, it is something you do really enjoy and look forward to getting stuck back into again. The enjoyment definitely isn’t going for me anyway.”