2023 Cork championships begin on same weekend as All-Ireland football final

The 2023 Cork county championships will throw in on the same weekend as the All-Ireland football final at the end of July.

The first round of the Cork Premier SFC will commence on the weekend of July 28-30, subject to John Cleary’s Cork footballers not bridging the 13-year gap to the last time the county contested the All-Ireland football final.

The Cork Premier SHC gets underway the weekend following, August 4-6. Round 2 of the hurling championship is down for August 11-13, with football returning after a three-week lay-off for its second round on August 18-20.

There follows a break weekend in club action as the respective finals of the colleges/divisions section are played off on August 27.

The final round of group stage action is pencilled in for September 1-3 (hurling) and September 8-10 (football).

The knockout stages will be played across two weekends, September 15-17 and 22-24, as will the semi-finals on September 29-October 1 and October 6-8.

Three weekends have been given over to county final fare, they are October 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29.

Returning to the opening weekend in both the premier senior hurling and football championships, there are a number of standout fixtures that should ensure both competitions enjoy fairly entertaining lift offs.

Reigning football champions Nemo will be first into the ring on Friday, July 28 when they play the team they defeated in this year’s county semi-final, Ballincollig. On the same evening in Clonakilty, there is a West Cork derby between Castlehaven and Clonakilty.

The following day, Saturday, July 29, there is a city derby at Páirc Uí Rinn between Douglas and newly promoted St Michael’s.

The first game of the hurling championship is the clash of age-old city rivals Blackrock and the Glen on Friday, August 4 at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The same as Nemo, hurling champions the Barrs will open their title defence against the team they overcame to reach the final, Newtownshandrum. That game is down for Saturday, August 5 in Mourneabbey. This year’s other beaten semi-finalists, Erin’s Own, also open their campaign on August 5 against Douglas at Páirc Uí Rinn.