Davy is a better manager now than in first stint, says Bennett

In various guises and on different sidelines, Pat Bennett has witnessed Davy Fitzgerald’s work up close. He was there for the final two years of his first Waterford reign. He was later a Limerick IT selector and stayed in particularly close touch during his stints with Clare and Sixmilebridge.

So, what are Waterford getting back? Is it a better manager?

“100%,” is the immediate response.

“Look, every manager has to be improving every year and changing every year. Davy is a totally different manager from 2008, '09 and 10 to now. Different animal. To me he is an unbelievable manager. I rate him very highly.

“He can change it. He is not afraid to change it. Even from talking to him, if you are talking to him and say something, he never once would say ‘no, forget that.’ It would be ‘let me think about it.’ Then he would come back and say I might agree with it or mightn’t agree with it, but he would have the conversation. That is the sign of a good manager.”

Bennett, now a member of the Kerry backroom team, is speaking at the launch of Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League. The opening fixture sees Waterford welcome their former boss Liam Cahill to Dungarvan as Tipperary make the trip.

FIRST STINT: Davy Fitzgerald is congratulated by selector Pat Bennett after victory over Galway in the 2011 quarter-final. Pic: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

The form of their 2022 championship varies depending on which way you pick it up and look at it. For some it was dreadful, flat versus Cork before collapsing against Clare. Bennett spins it around and challenges that perception.

“Everybody keeps saying Waterford had a bad season, I don’t see it. They had a bad day. They beat Tipp playing poorly, were ok against Limerick and lost to Cork by four points playing poorly. If they had beaten Cork, they would be in the championship and it probably would have been a different ballgame, but they lost.

“All of a sudden, once they knew they lost it to Cork it was game over. Cork weren’t going to get caught. They were always going to beat Tipperary. I think they had it in the back of their heads, going to Clare we are done here. You have to realise they were at it three years nonstop.

“It is hard going, three years nonstop at the level Liam was asking of them. Physically every which way. I just think they hit a barrier at that stage and once they lost to Cork, it went flat.”

Forget the rumour mill. Performance is not the case of flipping a switch. It happens on a scale.

“I was at all their games. I know the story with them. I just think, it wasn’t as bad as people say. They don’t go away. Tadhg de Búrca, Jamie Barron, they don’t become bad hurlers overnight. You have a bad day.”

Fitzgerald will have to plan without Kieran and Shane Bennett for 2023. Their father explains Kieran is working away while Shane is not set to leave until February.

“Stephen is in there and training well. Hips are good. In fairness, the one thing Davy does with those guys is with the injuries. He treats them, get the injuries right and go at it 100%.”

As for the two brothers, their absence might last a few months, or it could stretch beyond a year. Bennett is unsure of a return date but certain it was the right choice to go. And he consistently backs their choices.

“Shane played minor for three years. Think about it, not just senior. We are an hour and 15 minutes from training. Shane was working as an electrician in Cork. He went straight from minor into senior and U20. He has been at it ten, eleven years.

“The problem is they do that kind of driving, get home 11.30pm or 12. And up at 5.30am to go working in Cork. It is hard on 21-year-olds. When all their friends are going drinking, they can’t go drinking. I get it.

“I remember talking to a manager, ‘we need to get Shane back.’ I said, number one I am his father. I will back him whatever he does. Do I want him to go back in? Of course, I do. Look, Shane likes the soccer. He is playing a lot of soccer and enjoying it.

“I think if you are playing sport and enjoying it, go do that.”