Shane Kingston: Having your father as your boss can be awkward

There's a spark of divilment in Shane Kingston’s eyes as he considers the question. Just what were the pluses and minuses to having his father Kieran as Cork manager for five of the last seven years?

“From my perspective, there wasn't much benefit, to be honest!” he laughs. “Nah, he treated me the same as everybody else, really. Obviously, it’s a bit more awkward when you go home and I’m after being whipped off or not starting.

“There’s a bit of tension at home but we try and keep it separate as much as we can, but I was kinda used to it anyway from ‘16 and ‘17, playing (for Cork) after I did my Leaving Cert in ‘16 and he was there in ‘17 when we won Munster. It wasn’t anything that I wasn’t used to anyway.”

Dropped for this year’s Munster SHC win over Waterford only to be restored for the following games against Tipperary and Waterford, it echoed the 2021 championship when he was benched for the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny only to score seven points and win back his place for the final.

He admits to sensing there were times when it felt like he was being substituted because he was the manager’s son.

“Maybe I felt like that, but it probably wasn’t like that realistically. I got taken off in the first half of a game, Jack O’Connor did, Shane Barrett did, so it wasn’t like I was singled out or anything. It was just the change was needed and at the end of the day if management felt it was for the benefit of the group… obviously, nobody likes being taken off but if things work out you’d be happy out as long as you win.”

SIDELINE CUT: Cork manager Kieran Kingston. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Kieran, he says, has been enjoying golf and travelling since he stepped down in early July. His father spoke previously of the high demands of the position and Kingston saw first-hard how much time and effort he committed to his two terms as manager.

“Crazy. I’d say anyone involved in management most definitely put in 50-70 hours a week I’d say. It’s ridiculous. And then if you’re trying to have a job on top of that, it’s crazy.

“If Kieran wasn’t self-employed I don’t know how he would have done it. I was actually only talking to somebody about this the other day - when you’re a player you just show up and you train and you leave, you do it again the next day or in two days’ time whereas the planning has to be done, you’ve to organise the pitch here, the food, the training sessions, it doesn’t just happen.

“What seems a two-hour or an hour or an hour and a half gym session or training session for us is probably seven or eight hours of planning for somebody else. It’s a full-time job really.”

Cementing a starting position is a key objective for Kingston under new manager Pat Ryan in 2023. He agrees with Ryan that Cork can’t look at the new season as a transitional one: “Obviously, you’re not going to train for eight months to transition for 2024.”

To play under Ryan again is something that excites the 25-year-old.

“He has a great hurling brain. From working with him in 2017, he maybe sees things a bit differently, stuff that other people don’t see. He’s great, he’s a fella you can talk to if you need anything, which goes a long way. In 2017, when things finished up, when my dad left and Pat left, we probably felt we had something to give still, so we’re all thrilled now that Pat’s back.”

It will be more performances like that away SHC win over Waterford that Cork will be looking for in 2023.

“Excuse my language but it was shit or bust, really,” Kingston recalls of the game. “It was either beat Waterford or progress, and lucky enough to beat Tipp then, or fight relegation.

“I’d say 90% of people had written us off prior to the game, especially down in Walsh Park but we dug it out. So it shows that we can do it when we need to do it. It’s just about getting that consistency throughout the year.”

*Shane Kingston was speaking as an ambassador for Eir, the new associate sponsors of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.