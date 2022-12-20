TJ Reid: Ballyhale leaning on the pain for final push

All the travails and tragedies Ballyhale Shamrocks have endured this past year have made the team tougher, according to TJ Reid.

Defying the odds to exact revenge on Ballygunner in Sunday’s All-Ireland Club semi-final was as much about what they have endured this year with the loss of former team-mates and club members as making up for last February’s defeat to the same opposition.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey,” acknowledged the Kilkenny great. “For the last five years, this club has gone through an unbelievable journey on and off the field. We've shown great resilience over the last five years to come back in tough games.

“We've plenty of excuses to make excuses about what has happened off the field and to have that resilience and that little bit of toughness, and I think that's what's installed in this Ballyhale team. Because we have so much hurt off the field, so much pain and grieving that little bit of toughness inside in that little stomach... against (Kilmacud) Crokes, we could have easily dropped the towel there and fell on the knees, but we dug deep and dug it out.

“(Against Ballygunner) as well, that little bit of toughness, that little bit of resilience is after coming through. That's what makes great teams. When teams come at you, you have that little bit of toughness to go to the extra wire. For us now, it's about giving something back to the parish, giving back something to the people who are grieving and give them something to enjoy over Christmas.”

The hoots and cheers emanating from the Shamrocks’ dressing room after Sunday’s victory were in sharp contrast to the quiet atmosphere around it following the Leinster success against Kilmacud Crokes two weeks previous.

"I know this was a semi-final but we jumped more today over a semi-final than we did winning four in a row Leinster titles. The reason why was we didn't perform. We performed for 30 minutes. Fourteen points up, you don't lose after going 14 points up. I think we went down to one point. For a Ballyhale team, you don't let that happen. That's why we were so annoyed after the game.

“In a way, it hurt so much because nine months ago we were three, four points up against Ballygunner, we missed three points in a row, and you saw what happened that day. You learn from your mistakes and by God that wasn't going to happen again. We nearly lost that Leinster final and then we had great motivation to get back to an All-Ireland final.”

Facing Ballygunner again, Reid stressed Shamrocks had to harness “that anger” from last season’s final. “Physically, we knew we were fit, and we knew we were strong, and we knew we had pace as well, so it was just getting the minds right for the last two weeks and controlling it as well. Because in the last year there was a lot of hurt and tears in the dressing room."

Reid admitted he didn’t catch his first penalty strike against Stephen O’Keeffe as he would have liked and the Ballygunner goalkeeper was level to it. However, he wasn’t going to make the same mistake with the second one.

"I struck the first one well and it was slightly mishit, but a great save,” he recalled. “The second one was just to be composed on the lift, strike it well and keep it on target. Obviously, there’s a bit of mind games, he was probably thinking maybe would I go to the opposite side. But obviously as a freetaker you don’t change your routine or change your mind, so you’re as well stepping up, being relaxed, good lift and make sure to strike it hard.”

The January 22 date with Dunloy will begin to occupy Reid and Shamrocks’ thoughts in the coming days. It will be a special festive period for the club in their 50th year. "It's a great time. This is Christmas week and no better way to win an All-Ireland semi-final than against a team that beat us last year and to enjoy Christmas.

“We'll probably have a week off now and then prepare for an All-Ireland final over Christmas. The talk around Ballyhale now, going to mass, going into the shop will be the All-Ireland final in five weeks' time. What better way to be celebrating Christmas than getting ready for an All-Ireland final?”