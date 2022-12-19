Colin O'Riordan pondering return with Premier footballers

Colin O’Riordan is weighing up the possibility of rejoining the Tipperary senior footballers after recently training with the panel.

Former Sydney Swans player O’Riordan, who brought down the curtain on his seven-year Australian Rules career due to a chronic hip injury, linked up with David Power’s group this past weekend.

The 27-year-old has not yet decided if he will go back to Australia and having returned home with his partner Louise for an extended Christmas break has togged out with his old team-mates.

O’Riordan was given permission by the Swans to line out for Tipperary in their historic Munster SFC final win over Cork in November 2020. After a couple of postponements due to Covid, he and the rest of the winning panel will be presented with their provincial medals at Clonmel’s Hotel Minella this Friday.

O’Riordan was one of the best performers in that game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and picked up a second All-Star nomination, his first coming as a 19-year-old in 2014. The following year, the Killea/JK Brackens man was chosen as the All-Ireland U21 championship footballer of the year.

The Tipperary management are hopeful O’Riordan will choose to stay but do not expect a firm answer from the player until next month.

Speaking to the Irish Times in October, O’Riordan expressed a desire to play Gaelic football again. “I’d be silly to say I wouldn’t like to do any of that stuff. I’m a competitive person, and sport is everything to me. I’d love to come back and give something a go again, whatever that might be.

“I’ll rehab it for a while first and get it right. I’m not going to say I’m not going to play again, but I’m not going to say I will play again, either. It’s a case of wait and see. I just want to get it right first, that’s probably where the head is with that at the minute.”

Tipperary open their Allianz Division 3 campaign against Down in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday, January 28. Before that, they are in Group B of the McGrath Cup where they face Waterford in Fraher Field on January 9 followed by a clash with Limerick in Templetuohy on January 14.

They meet the Déise again in their Munster SFC quarter-final in Thurles on April 9 with the winners facing All-Ireland champions Kerry on April 22.