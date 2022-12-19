Blow for John Cleary as Cork to plan without John Cooper for 2023 

Cork footballer John Cooper will not be part of the county set-up in 2023.

The 2022 first-team regular relocated to the US shortly after the conclusion of this year’s county championship and is not expected home before next summer.

News of Cooper’s absence is another blow to new Cork manager John Cleary following on from the decision of dual talent Brian Hayes to throw his lot in with the Cork hurlers for the season ahead.

Half-back Cooper was called into the Cork panel around this time last year off the back of superb club form with newly promoted Éire Óg. The Cork newcomer started just three of the county’s seven League outings in Division 2, but was a far more permanent feature in the half-back line come championship, starting all four games against Kerry, Louth, Limerick, and Dublin. He finished all bar one.

As reported by the Irish Examiner in recent weeks, there have been Cork recalls for Ruairí Deane and Brian O’Driscoll. Another to have rejoined the Cork fold is Clonakilty defender Thomas Clancy. The 30-year-old, who was not part of the Cork panel in 2021 or ‘22, last played competitively for the county during the 2020 Allianz League pre-Covid.

There has been a call-up too for Cathal Maguire, the Castlehaven forward impressing during the club’s run to this season’s county semi-final.

Cork’s 2023 season begins with a McGrath Cup fixture at home to All-Ireland champions Kerry on Wednesday, January 4 (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm). Their second and final McGrath Cup Group A game is away to Colm Collins’ Clare on January 15.