'Ballyhale still the ones we look to', says Ballygunner’s O’Sullivan

“Keep it short lads, please” was the polite request to the press corps from a despondent Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan and understandably so.

Untouchable since their astonishing win over Ballyhale Shamrocks 10 months ago, this was a relatively shock result, if not a surprise no-show by his fine team.

And O’Sullivan was at a loss to explain it. “Don’t know, have to look back and see, you go through it they were fully deserving of their victory, they got in at us a number of times, we didn't get in at them.

“Hats off to them, we are sick and gutted over it. We came expecting a big battle and we just came up short. very similar to that (2019) Munster final against Borris-Ileigh, exact same, that's how we feel. Gutted.

“But we are so proud of the lads, they ticked every single box that is there to be ticked, they had no more to give, what they gave over the last number of years, they have been phenomenal.”

But for Stephen O’Keeffe’s heroics between the sticks, it could have been a lot worse for Ballygunner and O’Sullivan rightly heaped praise on the goalkeeper when given the opportunity. “Outstanding, that's what he is. Doing that day-in, day-out for us. Special guy and a special player.”

O’Keeffe dismissed the idea his team were tired. “Irrelevant. We just came up against a better team today, that's the way I'd read it. Look back and when we analyse it, they were stronger than us, fair play to them.”

Before the game, O’Sullivan spoke about Shamrocks being the standard bearers and they reaffirmed that, he said.

"They are the ones that we look up to, the one we try to emulate. It is probably engrained in them from an early age. Hurling is their game and they say 'listen what are we famous for? Well we're famous for hurling'.

“When you have that and you have kids growing up with that tradition it helps and that's what it is. It is engrained in every single one of them. We're engraining that in our young fellas coming through, We will be around for a while, we're going nowhere.”

He continued: “Some days you have fabulous days, last time here an unbelievable day. No one will ever take that from us. We came here as All-Ireland champions, lost our title today but years back we were dreaming and we did get that All-Ireland title. We'll be back, the age profile of that team is young, 10 are under 26 and younger, a lot of young lads coming. We'll be back.”