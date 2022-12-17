Ulster club hurling 'inferiority complex' is gone now

It all changed on a freezing cold day in Loughgiel, February 1983.

The local Shamrocks club had earned their Antrim Championship title that year, after some insipid displays early on in the year. By beating Ballygalget, they became Ulster champions.

But as winter set in, a blanket of snow settled over the Glens of Antrim. Loughgiel would be facing Moycarkey-Borris in the All-Ireland semi-final but it wouldn’t be hosted for another four months. And so they trained on, through four inches of snow some nights, the pitch illuminated by the headlamps of cars ticking over on the sideline.

Come the game itself, they had home advantage. Things were tight and tense and at one stage, full-back PJ O’Mullan reached down and grabbed the ball off the line. Morcarkey players roared at the ref about the full-back with grass under his fingernails.

But they got away with it. Won the game 2-7 to 1-6. For the second time ever, an Ulster team was going to play in the All-Ireland club hurling final.

Three years previous, Ballycastle made it to the Big Dance and were edged by Castlegar of Galway by three points. Loughgiel showed what could be done by winning the final.

In the 40 years since, the floodgates never really opened up. Ulster teams only made it to the final on seven occasions. Dunloy did it four times and added a replay in 1995, which they lost to Birr.

Loughgiel doubled their Tommy Moore Cup tally in 2012 with a thumping win over Coolderry, but in the seven times Ulster teams have reached the final, the average losing margin was nine points.

Within that Loughgiel team though, the perception of outsiders was vastly different from the expectations they held for themselves, according to their 2012 captain, Johnny Campbell.

“The one thing I would have been wary about, through that first year we came through Ulster, we played O’Loughlin Gaels in the semi-final. It was said about the parish that it was bonus territory. But for us within the squad it was anything but,” insists Campbell.

“After not winning it for so long, having been beaten so many times in the Antrim final, that was the mood then within and around the parish. It’s something that, I would like to think it didn’t get into our heads, but I am sure it got into some of the players’ heads.”

It’s something he will be determined does not enter the heads of their camogie side, with his wife Charlene playing, when they face Sarsfields in Sunday’s All-Ireland final with Campbell helping out with some coaching sessions.

“There was nothing in our heads other than performing to the level we could perform to,” he recalls.

Citing their late coach Jim Nelson and Joe McGurk, along with manager PJ O’Mullan Jnr, he says, “They set high standards at training and more often than not they were met at training and matches. Genuinely, all of those semi-finals we were going out convinced we would win.”

While there hasn’t been an Ulster team in the final since Ruairí Óg Cushendall’s defeat to Na Piarsaigh in 2016, the hang-ups and inferiority complexes are long gone. It is a complete certainty that Dunloy will see themselves as equals this Sunday when they get down to business against St Thomas’.

For the last number of years, Slaughtneil have flown the flag. While they couldn’t manage the breakthrough, they can rightly point to an encouraging record.

After being handed a lesson by Cuala in 2017, they went closer against Na Piarsaigh the year after. They gave Ballyhale a severe fright in 2020 and last year dragged Ballygunner into a dogfight in Parnell Park.

“I would never have said we went in, not backing ourselves,” explains Slaughtneil’s Brendan Rogers, “but we got a brave licking from Cuala in the first year. We learned a lot from that about the level of preparation and it was a bit of a shock.

“We then tried to expose ourselves earlier than that; in terms of trying to get county teams that were doing trial periods and one thing or another, to get more games and games played at a higher level.

“We had a few of those and felt we weren’t too far away. We were physically capable, it was just exposure of that level and the more we got, the more progression we could see. That allowed us to close the gaps.”

In 2009, Cushendall were just seconds away from making it to the final. They were a point up against Waterford’s De La Salle when the ball went out of play, 60 metres from the Cushendall goal.

Bryan Phelan spent an age placing it, cutting across the ball right to left. It travelled in a perfect arc and passed through the goals to bring the game to extra-time, where the Munster champions prevailed.

It took Cushendall seven years to atone for that miss, beating Galway’s Sarsfields in the semi-finals, buoyed by sitting in the dressing rooms at half-time and hearing their own supporters belting out a rousing rendition of ‘Green Glens of Antrim.’ By that stage, Karl McKeegan had become a player to be used sparingly, having been one of their greatest servants.

“We had a good team in 2016. We knew we had a good team before but we had been knocking on the door and didn’t take our chance there and we had been a club that had never got to an All-Ireland final. There was that bit of motivation,” he explains.

“We didn’t do a wild lot different, we prepared well and had good challenge matches so there’s nothing I could say was different from previous years.” He continues, “You still have that thing that ‘we are an Antrim team, and we are going down here as underdogs.’ And we always were underdogs, no matter how well you went in your Championship and the pundits all put you in that bracket.

“So it was great for Loughgiel to get that breakthrough. Around that time, there were teams coming from down south, asking Loughgiel for challenge games and that, so that was even better.”

That trend has grown in recent years, some club teams, most prominently from Kilkenny, electing to travel up and make a weekend of it for some pre-season bonding by taking a tour of north Antrim.

Even this year, Kilmacud Crokes came to Ulster and met Cushendall half way for a challenge game.

“I think the inferiority complex is gone now, really. Now, I think any Ulster team feel they have a good chance of winning an All-Ireland,” adds McKeegan.

Ulster hurling is a small, tight-knit constituency. While the games are on, they are fought with ferocity, but just under the surface there is the unity of the outsiders. Whenever one club team gets out of the province, the others will root for them.

McKeegan might not just be ready to wear a Dunloy jersey to cheer them on, but he will have their best interests at heart this Sunday.

“It’s a delicate one, no doubt about it! And there’s a fierce rivalry,” he laughs.

“But I would love to see Dunloy going on and love to see them win the All-Ireland. It would be fantastic for Antrim hurling as well.”