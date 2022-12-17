Ballyhale-Ballygunner merits 'one of biggest club hurling games ever' hype

Weekend Talking Points

The biggest club hurling game since 2010?

THE day after Portumna annihilated De La Salle in the 2009 All-Ireland final, one bookmaker made Portumna as short as 4/6 favourites to win the 2010 title and become the first club to win three All-Irelands in-a-row. Portumna negotiated their way back to that stage over the following winter and spring but when they arrived in Croke Park, they had to go through Ballyhale Shamrocks in what was billed as the biggest club hurling game ever played.

It was an absolute heavyweight clash; the first time two multiple winners squared off against each other in a final; the sides had shared the four previous All-Irelands; along with Portumna’s quest for three in-a-row, Ballyhale were aiming to become the first hurling club to win five All-Irelands.

Portumna went into the game as favourites because when the sides met in the previous year’s semi-final, Portumna’s destruction of their opponents not only defined a new dynasty; it also undermined a critical plank of Ballyhale’s identity and esteem.

“It was absolutely devastating,” recalled TJ Reid before Ballyhale played Newtownshandrum in the 2010 All-Ireland semi-final. “We just aren’t used to that in Ballyhale and with Kilkenny. It was a shock to us. The hurt from losing that game is what’s really driving us on now.” Ballyhale used it like rocket fuel, going on to beat Portumna in that 2010 final by five points.

Twelve years on, Ballyhale are in a similar place. Ever since losing the All-Ireland final in February to a last-second Ballygunner goal, Ballyhale have been driven by a mission of atonement and redemption. Similar to how desperate they were to get Portumna in the 2010 All-Ireland final, Ballygunner are the one team Ballyhale have been itching to get another crack off.

This is the biggest club hurling game since that 2010 decider. In the history of the All-Ireland club championships, most of the biggest games have taken place in All-Ireland semi-finals and finals, but all those final meetings between previous champions have occurred in the last 25 years; Birr-Sarsfields (1998); Athenry-St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield (2000); Athenry-James Stephens (2005); Birr-Portumna (2008); Ballyhale-Portumna (2010); Na Piarsaigh-Cuala (2018); Ballyhale-St Thomas’ (2019); Ballyhale-Borris-Ileigh (2020).

In the same 25 year span, there have only been five occasions where former All-Ireland champions met in the All-Ireland semi-final; Birr-Athenry (2000 and 2003); Portumna-Ballyhale (2009); St Thomas’-Borris-Ileigh (2020); St Thomas’-Ballyhale (2022).

One of the biggest wins that Birr team ever had was the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final against Athenry. Birr were reigning champions. Both sides had won five of the previous seven All-Irelands. The clubs had also met in the 2000 All-Ireland semi-final, which Athenry won. But Birr were emphatic winners that afternoon in Ennis before going on to retain their title the following month when beating Dunloy in the final.

After that Athenry-Birr clash, it took another seven years for another club game to match a fixture of that profile, which was the 2010 Ballyhale-Portumna final. The biggest club hurling game afterwards was last month’s Ballygunner-Na Piarsaigh Munster semi-final.

But Sunday’s Ballyhale-Ballygunner rematch rightly deserves the status as being one of the biggest club hurling games ever.

Pedigree and tradition v pedigree, tradition and modern experience

The week before Portumna played James Stephens in the 2006 All-Ireland semi-final, one of the Portumna players told his team-mates a story about the personal side effects Portumna’s previous All-Ireland semi-final experience had on him. Two years earlier, a young side that had just won their first county title walked into a haymaker from a hardened Dunloy outfit. The player said that he woke up a few days after that game with nightmares and in a cold sweat.

In truth, Portumna shouldn’t have been so traumatised. Dunloy had made their name at taking scalps in All-Ireland semi-finals but since Ballycastle McQuillan’s beat the Dublin champions Crumlin by 10 points in 1980, the strike rate of Antrim teams in All-Ireland semi-finals is a little worse than one in four. In that time Antrim teams have contested two more All-Ireland club finals than Cork and Tipperary teams have combined — nine. And yet it is always a surprise, a shock even, when they win.

On occasions, the Antrim champions have been chalked up at ridiculously long odds purely on the grounds that they were just the Antrim and Ulster champions.

In the days after Na Piarsaigh were crowned Munster champions in December 2011, numerous prominent bookmakers quoted them as 13/8 favourites to win the All-Ireland title, while pricing their semi-final opponents Loughgiel Shamrocks at 10-1.

Loughgiel’s odds to win the title outright were in line with the poor record of Ulster champions in All-Ireland finals but it still openly discarded their semi-final chances. In any case, Loughgiel made a mockery of those odds by defeating Na Piarsaigh and Coolderry en route to a second All-Ireland title.

One noticeable trend is the record of Ulster teams in semi-finals against breakthrough sides. On the nine occasions that the Antrim champions have advanced to the final, five have been against teams that had just won their first provincial title.

That figure against rookie teams could also have been doubled; Ballybrown edged past Loughgiel by a point in the 1990 semi-final; Wolfe Tones Shannon scraped past Cushendall by the same margin in 1997; a puck of the ball separated Loughrea from Cushendall heading into injury time of the 2007 semi-final; De La Salle needed extra-time to get past the same opposition two years later.

The traps have consistently been set. Although Mount Sion had reached an All-Ireland final in 1982, the side which won the 2002 Munster title was littered with inter-county players and was one of the best the club ever produced. Yet one daredevil bookie in Wicklow completely discarded the fact that the team were rookies on that stage and somehow calculated that Dunloy's chances of beating Mount Sion were 9/1. On Monday morning the Wicklow bookie was paying out big-time.

Sunday's clash against Sarsfields is in Croke Park and Dunloy feel that the venue will suit their youth and style. What Dunloy also have in their favour is pedigree, or the perception of pedigree. They may have never won an All-Ireland but no other Ulster club has a better record at the semi-final stage than Dunloy, who have appeared in four All-Ireland finals.

They will feel that their time may be about to come again but one of the biggest differences this time around is that they are facing a seasoned group who know this terrain better than anyone else. Including the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final replay, Sunday will be the sixth All-Ireland semi-final appearance for a raft of these St Thomas’ players. For the majority of the group, this will be their fourth semi-final in five years.

Hurt and pain acting as a powerful source

At the end of the All-Ireland club final back in mid-February, TJ Reid threw himself down on the Croke Park pitch and it took him an age to get back up. Reid was devastated, inconsolable. Ballyhale were on the cusp of a famous three-in-a-row when an incredible strike from Harry Ruddle with the last play drove Ballygunner into dreamland and Ballyhale into purgatory.

St Thomas’ knew all about that pain just a few weeks earlier; they looked to have won the All-Ireland semi-final until Reid smashed a free from 25 metres – at an angle – into the net to deny the Galway side a famous victory. One of the defining images after that match was an inconsolable Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke, who had tears flowing down his cheeks.

He wasn’t the only one. “We were in the dressingroom in Thurles and I don’t know how many lads would admit it, but there were 30 lads crying,” recalled Fintan Burke this week. “It’s very rare you’ll see or be in a place like that where 30 grown men would actually be in floods of tears.”

In the midst of the sadness, the group also made a promise to themselves in that dressing room that they would return to that same stage a year later, a promise they fulfilled by winning a fifth successive Galway title.

Not having a Connacht championship stamps that ticket back to an All-Ireland semi-final. The Ulster championship has been much harder to win since Slaughtneil’s emergence in the last decade but, outside of Ulster and Galway, there have only been two clubs returning to the last four after losing the previous year’s All-Ireland semi-final - Rathnure (1988) and Ballyhale (2010).

The strike rate of teams getting back to the final after losing the previous year’s final is slightly higher, but only one club has managed it, and they weren’t able to ease that pain the second time around; Dunloy lost successive finals in 1995 and 1996, and in 2003 and 2004.

Rathnure lost a semi-final in 1988 a year after losing the 1987 final to Borris-Ileigh. Two years after losing the first All-Ireland club final to Roscrea, St Rynagh’s returned to the same stage, which they lost to Glen Rovers. Similarly, two years after Rathnure lost the 1972 final to Blackrock, they also lost the 1974 final to the same opposition.

No club has managed to return and win a final after losing the previous year’s final. Ballyhale are aiming to alter that trend but they have enough to worry about first with Ballygunner in the other corner Sunday.