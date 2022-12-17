Panel beaters: Ballygunner drawing strength from depth

“Billy O’Keeffe epitomises what we are,” declares manager Darragh O’Sullivan as he is asked about the buy-in from his Ballygunner players.

The emergence of Patrick Fitzgerald has something to do with it – more of him anon – but O’Keeffe has not started a game since the opening Waterford championship game in August. For a player rightly shortlisted as club hurler of the year for the 2021-22 season, when he scored 5-10 in five games across the Munster and All-Ireland championships, it’s been a fall. However, there are no tantrums.

“He understands it’s not a 15-man game,” says O’Sullivan. “The one thing we don’t have is ego and it wouldn’t be accepted in the group. Billy knows what we are about. He’s absolutely disappointed and telling lads that they’re not starting is the hardest part because you know they’re after putting in just as much as the 15.”

O’Keeffe has invariably been called into the fray from a substitutes list, which is considered a major trump card against Ballyhale Shamrocks on Sunday as it turned out to be last February. Yet O’Sullivan admits to struggling with when and who to replace on occasion.

“The most difficult thing is determining at what point to bring them in. Yes, we do have a bench but it’s hard to decide when to bring a lad in and take another off. It can be tough to know when a fella is flagging.

"The last day against Ballyea, we were going reasonably well, five or six points up and were looking at fresh legs. We took off our wing forwards (Kevin Mahony and Peter Hogan) and they did really well for us. You’re only looking for a chink of a moment when a lad might not be moving as well as he had earlier in the game and you’re nearly guessing that they have emptied the tank.

“In fairness, when we took Kevin off the last day, he said it was time for him to go and Peter had ran himself into the ground. You’re grateful when a lad puts his hand up to say, ‘I’m bolloxed, get me out of here’. Excuse my French.

“At times, I struggle with it. There have been times when a lad would be coming off and saying to me, ‘Darragh, I’m not tired’ and he’d been going really well. That’s the challenge. But these lads don’t complain because they’d do anything for you. They’ll carry a bottle of water for you if they can’t carry a hurley. Put me in for five minutes. There’s an understanding we’re all in it together.”

Copperfastened by a man of the match award in the Munster final last Saturday week in which he scored a goal for the third game running, teenager Fitzgerald’s rise to prominence has been the major add-on from last season aside from the group’s confidence.

“He’s a very grounded lad, in fairness to him,” O’Sullivan reports. “He would have been in and around us last year for in-house games in the build-up to the All-Ireland final. He wasn’t eligible to play but he got an idea of the standards in the group and he’s been very good. His conditioning is improving and he’s working hard, which he knew he had to do.

“Coming up against adults having dominated at minor takes getting used to. There was an educational process he had to go through. His movement is improving too and he’s feeding off the older lads and understanding how they play.

“There’s a lot of talk about him and you have to mind him. He’s only a chap and we have seen chaps in the past struggle with expectation and development. He had to be minded from a media perspective and there’s an educational process there too but he spoke to TG4 after the last day and he was fine. He didn’t say anything he shouldn’t say but he’s still young and that has to be remembered. All we can say is he’s on the path.”

Being exposed to performance coaches like Gerry Hussey and Tony Óg Regan has also given Fitzgerald a flavour of how an elite sports team works. O’Sullivan readily acknowledges they made a difference in Ballygunner reaching the zenith of the club game last season, Harry Ruddle’s late goal exemplifying the panel’s refusal to accept defeat.

“We try to tick every box and that’s one box we wouldn’t have gone into as much depth as we would have the last couple of years. They’re two really top-class guys in their field. Nationally, as good as what’s there and you bring Caroline Currid into it as well. They’re bright lads.

“Would they have given us a couple of percent extra the last couple of years? 100 per cent, I’d say. The reality of it is would we have got through that All-Ireland final had we not had that extra couple of percent, probably not.

“It’s the same as any aspect, just like the coaching is with David Franks and the strength and conditioning with Shay Fitzpatrick – we're always trying to improve and eke out percentages where we can get them. They were certainly part of that plan. We’re lucky we have top guys in every aspect of our preparation.”

Much of the build-up to this semi-final has been dominated by Shamrocks’ Colin Fennelly interpreting a slight in last season’s joint captain Barry Coughlan’s acceptance speech. It’s not something O’Sullivan is keen to delve into, but he offers: “If you look back at the wording of what Barry said, he was very sincere and from the heart.

“He said ‘what goes around, comes around and I mean that in the most respectful way’. Even caveated it at the end. If you look at what he said, how it could be taken out of context... I don’t think Barry said anything wrong.”

Shamrocks remain ”the standard bearers” for Ballygunner, O’Sullivan maintains, and he remarks that his men have been “in their eye-line for the last nine months”. He adds: “We know we’re going to have to bring our A game and everyone understands that.

“There’s a bit of freedom in knowing that we will have to be at our best. All I’m asking for is a performance. If it’s not good enough, it’s not good enough. Lads are very experienced and I’d like to think we’ll get that. It’s going to be a cracking match.”