GAA previews: Ballygunner may not need a heist this time round

SATURDAY

All-Ireland Club IHC semi-final: Tooreen (Mayo) v Liatroim Fontenoys (Down), Kingspan Breffni 1pm (C. Mooney, Dublin)

The Down men have a job on their hands against a team who have featured in the last five Connacht finals, winning four of them. Tooreen gave a good account of themselves in last season’s semi-final and will never have a better chance of making the final.

Verdict: Tooreen

All-Ireland Camogie Club senior final: Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim) v Sarsfields (Galway), Croke Park 6.30pm Live RTÉ2.

Both teams came through their semi-finals with their opponents within touching distance of them but Sarsfields’ close shave with St Vincent’s may have been of a slightly higher quality than Shamrocks’ victory over Drom & Inch. There is little indication that defending champions Sarsfields have lost any of their appetite since defeating Oulart-the-Ballagh last March. The McGrath sisters still look on song and they can retain their title.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

All-Ireland Camogie Club intermediate final: Clonduff (Down) v James Stephens (Kilkenny), Croke Park 4.15pm

A convincing win over Castlegar in their semi-final should set up The Village nicely for this next challenge.

Verdict: James Stephens.

All-Ireland Ladies Club JFC final: Naomh Abán (Cork) v Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway), Cahir 1pm

Rescheduled from last week and moved from Kilmallock, the Ballyvourney outfit were too good for Castleblayney in their semi-final and must upgrade their performance levels.

Verdict: Naomh Abán.

Ulster Club IFC final: Corduff (Monaghan) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), Páirc Esler 1.30pm

Another game that ran afoul of the bad weather last weekend, there should be plenty of fire in this one and Corduff sure know how to tough out a win, but Galbally could be that bit smarter.

Verdict: Galbally

SUNDAY

All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals

St Thomas' (Galway) v Cuchullains Dunloy (Antrim), Croke Park 1.30pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow). Live TG4

There may be a bit of niggle here seeing as how St Thomas’ had looked for a postponement until later in the month as former player Darragh Burke and Galway camogie star Shauna Healy were due to wed on Saturday and Dunloy were willing to give a day. Their nuptials will now take place on December 22 where the Galway giants also hope to have an All-Ireland final berth to celebrate.

St Thomas’ know from their 2019 experience against Cushendall when they scraped past by a point that they should face a test here, although their knowledge of Croke Park and its expanses should work more in their favour. Dunloy have more to call on from the substitutes list and they will feel a sense of freedom having finally shaken off Slaughtneil but the guile of the elder Burkes and Conor Cooney should ensure St Thomas’ don’t let this one slip.

Verdict: St Thomas’

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park 3.30pm (Liam Gordon, Galway). Live TG4.

So what means more? That Ballyhale have been licking their lips for this encounter for the best part of 10 months or that they have produced extraordinarily ordinary periods in their last two games? The questions are all about the Leinster champions here as Ballygunner only seem to have gone from strength to strength since their smash-and-grab effort against Shamrocks last February. Patrick Fitzgerald is quite the addition since then and it’s worth considering the quality of reserves Ballygunner have in contrast to Shamrocks who did not call on their bench against Kilmacud Crokes.

That had something to do with Ronan Corcoran being unfit to play but it is a worry that Ballyhale don’t appear to have as much confidence in their bench. Both teams are nicely seasoned coming into this one – an extended break over the Christmas may have worked a little more in the Kilkenny men’s favour – but the most compelling arguments are made in Ballygunner’s favour. They will feel their rivals’ breaths on their neck for a lot of this but shouldn’t require something as sensational to beat them this time around.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

All-Ireland Club IHC semi-final: Monaleen (Limerick) v Bray Emmets (Wicklow), O'Connor Park 1pm (C. McDonald, Antrim)

Eoin Brislane’s Monaleen side had an extra week than Bray to prepare for this one, which could make all the difference. Having said that, Bray Emmets were convincing winners against Trim and will hope that momentum sustains them here. Monaleen’s Mark O’Dwyer is in great scoring form and the experience of men like Andrew La Touche Cosgrave can be called on.

Verdict: Monaleen

All-Ireland Club JHC semi-finals

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Horeswood (Wexford), Fraher Field 1pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary)

Much like the intermediate semi-final involving Munster and Leinster sides, that the former’s provincial final took place two weeks ago should give Ballygiblin an advantage. Horeswood came through quite the battle with Commercials but this is a real step up against a club that are walking tall following a second successive Munster title and gunning to make amends for agonisingly missing out on the big prize to Mooncoin last season.

Verdict: Ballygiblin.

Easkey (Sligo) v Kilburn Gaels (Britain), Páirc Tailteann 1pm (K. Brady, Louth)

Always an element of the unknown when The Exiles’ best are involved and Easkey won’t mind going in as slight underdogs. Kilburn can be the first UK team since Fullen Gaels in 2015 to reach the junior decider.

Verdict: Kilburn Gaels.