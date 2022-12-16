Paudie Kissane appointed new manager of Éire Óg

Cork’s 2010 All-Ireland winner Paudie Kissane has succeeded Harry O’Reilly as Éire Óg senior football manager.

Kissane served as coach in O’Reilly’s backroom team in recent years and has now moved into the top job vacated by the departing manager.

Kissane’s appointment represents his first gig as manager at senior club level in his native county. The 2010 All-Star boasts inter-county experience from his stints as Clare and Limerick coach respectively.

Éire Óg, who were promoted to the premier senior grade for the first time in 2021, reached the county quarter-final in their maiden season at the top table. Injuries and players travelling abroad this year saw the Ovens club end up in the relegation play-off against Newcestown, a game they won by two points to hold onto their top-flight status.

O’Reilly steps away after eight hugely successful years at the helm. He was in charge for the 2014 county intermediate final win, and while he stepped away for one year in 2017, his second term included the 2019 premier intermediate and 2020 Senior A successes.

The change of management in Éire Óg is one of the few in Cork’s Premier Senior football grade ahead of the 2023 season.

The four semi-finalists - Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr’s, Castlehaven, and Ballincollig - will again have the same four men in charge, they being Paul O’Donovan, Paul O’Keeffe, James McCarthy, and Podsie O’Mahony.

Seamus Hayes has come in as Carbery Rangers boss, while Clonakilty and Douglas are both on the lookout for new managers.