'I actually don’t remember the speech' -Joey Holden motivated enough without memories of Harry's game 

Colin Fennelly’s desire for Ballyhale Shamrocks’ five-in-a-row county tilt was what inspired Joey Holden to cut short his travels. However, it doesn’t appear he is as motivated by Barry Coughlan’s All-Ireland winning speech as his club-mate.

Contemplating this Sunday’s renewal of acquaintances with Ballygunner, Fennelly last week spoke of their co-captain showing disrespect to Shamrocks following Harry Ruddle's additional time winning goal last February. But it’s not an oration that has stayed with the full-back.

“I actually don’t remember the speech, I was kind of going around to the lads, consoling them. I didn’t even read Colin’s article, I seen the headline alright. It’s not something I’ve thought about but what we’ve seen is that goal being replayed over and over again in the days after it, so that’s something that sticks out in my mind.

“But listen, in the match on Sunday, it’s not going to be a deciding factor, what was said or what wasn’t said. All Ballygunner will want the headline to be is Ballygunner are in an All-Ireland final and obviously we want the headline to be Shamrocks are in an All-Ireland final. So, that’s all we can focus on for the time being.”

Nevertheless, Holden agrees he should be spurred on by what happened 10 months ago.

“Yeah, you probably should but we’ll see on the day how much motivation we get from it because these things are easy to say, ‘Oh we lost but we’ll win the next day’ but you have to do it. It’s your actions that determine it.”

His recollection of Ruddle’s ultimate intervention? “The ball going past me and bouncing into the net! We watched it back a few times and there are so many things and ifs and buts, but you could be going through it in your head all day and it’s not going to change anything.

“He struck it well and it flew into the corner of the net, and we had no time to respond and that was it. It was just a bit of a shock and devastation, and they were All-Ireland champions. There was nothing we could do.”

Now 32 and a year out of the inter-county game, Holden is a dab hand at dealing with disappointment. Since 2016, he’s lost three All-Ireland finals and won two. “You’d get over it quick enough. You have to because the next thing comes around quick enough.

“All the players that we have on the panel would have experienced losses at some stage that they can think back on, but if you dwell on them for too long, you’ll dwell on them for an awful long time. So, you just have to dust yourself down and take it as part of hurling and see if you can rise yourself up for the next game.”

A couple of days before he and his girlfriend Laura were due to leave the US for Brazil in August, they decided to come back to Ireland and Holden was once again wearing the white and green. It turned out to be a fateful decision as he was home when his father Patrick passed away the following month and in October the five-in-a-row was achieved.

Did he detect a sense of destiny in that decision?

“Yeah, sometimes you might but I don’t know. I think it’s hard to put your finger on why you would, maybe it’s something that’s inside you. If we get the victory, we get the victory and if we lose, we just have to take it on the chin. If it’s destiny or not, I don’t know but we just love representing that jersey.”