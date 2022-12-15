Inter-county football in Waterford 'at a crossroads', warns chairman

County Board chairman Sean Michael O’Regan has called on clubs to make the GAA’s Code of Behaviour their top priority.

During his address to last night’s convention in Dungarvan, he asked delegates to take action.

“One of the few low points for me in 2022 was the lack of discipline seen both nationally and locally at matches. This only succeeded in damaging the reputation of our association. The responsibility for changing this starts with us all here at convention tonight. We have many club chairpersons and secretaries here tonight.

"My ask of you is that, at your next club meeting, and the one after that and the one after that, the top of your agenda should be the GAA’s Code of Behaviour. The one that we all signed up to. Have someone in your club summarise the main points. Lead by example so that all our clubs demonstrate the correct behaviour.”

He also expressed concern at the state of football in the county. “Inter-county football for Waterford I believe is now at a crossroads. Collectively, we must recognise the challenges that we face. Getting managers, selectors, squads, backroom set-ups and the financial backing required year on year is becoming more difficult.

“Regardless of where 2023 takes us, additional discussions will need to take place to seriously look at what needs to be done. Some change and tough calls are certainly required in football circles here in Waterford GAA.”

The board recorded a surplus of €43,224 in their 2022 accounts. County teams totalled €962,568, a jump of €344,000 on the previous year. Mount Sion delegate Seamie Cleere pointed out that the spend on the senior footballers increased by €190,000. “200% of an increase for a team playing in Division 4.”

O’Regan explained that the Tailteann Cup brought more expense. “It was an extended season. Six weeks of training, four nights a week, adds up.” John O’Leary from Ballyduff Lower was worried about the 135 walkovers or withdrawals in the county this year. “That’s a very serious situation for our county. It means that 20% of our games are not being fulfilled.”

Richard Tobin will take over as Waterford PRO for 2023 as Taylor Murray has served her five-year term.