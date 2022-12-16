Has GAA TV arrived? Not quite, says McCarthy

Larry McCarthy believes the broadening of the GAAGO streaming service to cover almost 40 Championship matches exclusively in 2023 is a 'natural evolution' but stopped short of labelling it 'GAA TV'.

The GAA President agreed that what the association, in partnership with RTÉ who co-own the service, are essentially doing is developing a 'television network'.

They have confirmed that GAAGO, which for the past eight years has streamed GAA games to an international audience, will enter the domestic market following the exit of Sky Sports and pick up 38 games exclusively next season.

Of those matches, 22 will be in the Sam Maguire Cup, nine will be Liam MacCarthy fixtures and seven will be Tailteann Cup football encounters.

At least 25 of these games will receive 'full outside broadcast treatment with live commentary, graphics and match analysis, multi-camera setup and replays'.

Presenter Grainne McElwain will be aided by football analysts Michael Murphy, Marc Ó Sé and Paddy Andrews as well as hurling experts Seamus Hickey, Tommy Walsh and Eoin Cadogan with more announcements in this area to come.

A pre-December 31 offer to secure access to all 38 games for €59 is in place with that price then jumping to €79.

Other packages such as a '3 for 2' weekend bundle and a €12 'pay per game' option will also be in place while GAA members will receive a subscription discount and there will be special 'clubhouse rates' and free access at care-giving locations.

It will, of course, be a streaming service though it will look a lot like GAA TV.

Asked if that is what the GAA is moving towards, McCarthy said: "We'll learn lessons from it and see where we are. I wouldn't say definitively this is GAA TV coming down the tracks at all, no, but let's see how this goes and we can see what comes out of it.

"It is a natural development out of GAAGO as it started in 2014. We learned a lot in terms of streaming games obviously during Covid. It's just a natural evolution, its time has come.

"It's a paid model but we learned over Covid that people are quite willing to pay and the resistance to paying and having stuff behind a paywall diminished significantly. Counties are doing it all the time and people don't have any hesitation in paying whatever they're paying.

"The value is incredible and what I like about it, in particular, is that we're giving GAA members, through the Foireann platform, a discount and we're giving clubs a discount. We're identifying our own members as being important in this, even though it is a commercial entity."

McCarthy was adamant at the launch of the service that the GAA won't lose out financially following the switch from Sky to GAAGO.

"No, we're not," he said. "Because there was a rights bid made by GAAGO and that was somewhat close to the equivalent of what we would have been getting from Sky. So no, we're not losing anything on it."

GAA fans were up in arms when Sky originally entered the market, placing Championship games behind their paywall though, almost a decade on, McCarthy feels the mood has softened now to the point of widespread acceptance.

"Well the deal hasn't been out there yet (to be scrutinised) but I'm making the assumption to a certain extent on the basis of the resistance that diminished when you're paying your own county to watch games over the course of Covid," he said. "There didn't seem to be a great resistance to paying whatever county board you were paying."

On the question of the tone of the GAAGO coverage, and whether presenters and analysts may have to sanitise their comments or restrict criticism of the GAA given the ownership model, McCarthy said it would be the same as any regular broadcast.

"Hold on, technically GAAGO is not coming from within, it's a joint partner, it's another company essentially," said McCarthy. "If they want to criticise us, and it's justified, then by all means criticise us. No, these games are live so we're not going to sanitise them in any way. I think you'll get it warts and all. We'd do something of a disservice if we didn't do it right."