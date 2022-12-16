Barrs' history boys dominate Cork hurling team of the year

Cork premier senior hurling champions St Finbarr’s lead the way with nine players honoured in the Clancy’s Laochra Chorcaí ‘Team of the Year’, while defeated finalists Blackrock have three.

There are two for Newtownshandrum, and one for Erin’s Own - these two sides progressed to the penultimate rounds.

All nine St Finbarr’s players - Shane Hurley, Eoin Keane, Cian Walsh, Damien Cahalane, Ben O’Connor, Ethan Twomey, Ben Cunningham, Conor Cahalane and Brian Hayes - were massively influential in ending the 29-year wait for the Sean Óg Murphy Cup.

Little did they think when they defeated Carbery by a solitary point after a replay in 1993, it would take almost three decades before the Blues would claim the next title.

Even when they drew with Charleville in Round 1 on July 29, 2022, questions were asked of this youthful squad. Would they emerge from the ‘Group of Death’.

Well, as they say, the rest is history.

With household names aplenty, serious talent became evident.

The list was endless. Starting with goalkeeper.

Shane Hurley is the number one. Over the course of the entire championship, the St Finbarr’s custodian only conceded two goals - incidentally both to Blackrock, in the second round, and in the final.

His contribution cannot be understated, especially in those early days of the competition when his nerveless shot-stopping kept them afloat.

He had big boots to fill considering the last time the Barrs won the county none other than Ger Cunningham was between the posts.

In the full-back line of Eoin Keane, Alan O’Callaghan and Cian Walsh, all three had quality seasons. Often handed the job of curtailing Cork’s top forwards, their leadership for their respective teams simply couldn’t be overlooked.

Keane and Walsh were heroic for the current titleholders.

O’Callaghan was also a defender when sister club St Michael’s finally got over the line to be crowned senior A football kingpins a fortnight after their hurling showdown disappointment.

The half-back trio consists of Cathal Cormack, Tim O’Mahony and Damien Cahalane. Each in their own right, had outstanding campaigns. Blackrock’s Cormack never put a foot wrong. Always went about his job with quiet efficiency.

The fact O’Mahony can line out either in defence or attack for club (Newtownshandrum) and county, speaks volumes about his versatility. His ability to adapt is a huge asset to any management team.

Damien Cahalane - someone equally adept at football and hurling - is a teak-tough defender. His work-rate is relentless.

At midfield, it is Finbarr’s club mates Ben O’Connor and Ethan Twomey. O’Connor, who has achieved so much already in his underage career, is an exciting prospect. He is a rugby player of note as well. With the oval ball he featured with Munster and Ireland.

Twomey is another who has excelled in the younger grades, at minor and U20. And like O’Connor, is capable of scoring too. He provided the assist for Conor Cahalane’s goal in the decider.

Defying their age, both are able footballers, and proved to be a powerful combination for St Finbarr’s and played with such conviction. Covering every inch of the pitch, their performances in the county final went a long way towards securing victory.

Ben Cunningham, Conor Cahalane and Robbie O’Flynn form the half-forward line. A worthy recipient of man-of-the-match on a monsoon county final day, Ben Cunningham precision from placed balls, and his contribution from play, makes him a standout player.

Another of the younger brigade, this year marked a special achievement for the father/son combination of Ben and Ger (manager).

Conor Cahalane, who like his brothers Jack and Damien lines out for Castlehaven in football, delivered in spades. He set up Brian Hayes for the first goal, and scored his team’s second goal, on that famous October day.

The gifted Robbie O’Flynn continues to be an inspiration for his club Erin’s Own. So valiant in defeat against Blackrock in the semi-final when he contributed 12 points overall - a remarkable seven from play.

Robbie Cotter, Brian Hayes and Jamie Coughlan are the three full-forwards.

Another member of the Rebel underage success stories, Cotter’s firepower was evident all season. Despite an unsatisfactory conclusion to his club’s good run, he was a regular scorer for St Michael’s in their conquest of football glory.

Dual star with his club, Brian Hayes emerged St Finbarr’s chief scorer. He was a vital presence near to goal and tallied 1-1 in the final. He has lined out with the Rebels in hurling and football at U20 level. He will be a key addition to Pat Ryan’s senior hurlers in 2023.

Newtownshandrum’s second representative, Jamie Coughlan dons the number 15. A deadly accurate forward who never fails to produce. He was right up there when it came to calculating the end-of-term top-scorers.

*The winners will be honoured at an awards evening hosted by Clancys of Marlboro Street in the coming weeks.