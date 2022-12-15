No Kilkenny return for Darragh Joyce

The former minor All-Ireland winning captain is set to continue his career in Australia with Collingwood’s VFL team.
MAN AT WORK: Darragh Joyce of the Saints runs with the ball during the round seven AFL match between St Kilda and the Hawthorn Hawks. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 07:58
Maurice Brosnan

There will be no Kilkenny return for former minor All-Ireland winning captain Darragh Joyce as he is set to continue his career in Australia with Collingwood’s VFL team.

Joyce, who captained Kilkenny to All-Ireland minor success in 2014 and is a brother of four-time senior winner Kieran, was delisted by St Kilda earlier this year after six seasons with the Aussie rules club. The Rower-Inistioge club man had hoped to earn an AFL opportunity elsewhere and nominated for the 2022 National Draft last month.

Instead, he will join the VFL (reserves) team at Collingwood. It is understood Joyce will train with the senior side once a week and hopes to earn a list spot with the AFL team. The 25-year-old was a consistent star at that level when playing for St Kilda’s second side, Sandringham.

Joyce also played for his home club this year as they reached the Kilkenny intermediate semi-final before losing out against Danesfort.

The Irish player signed up to play AFL next year are Oisín Mullin (Mayo), Mark O’Connor (Kerry), and Zach Tuohy (Laois) at Geelong. Meath’s Cian McBride at Essendon. Conor Nash (Meath) and Fionn O’Hara (Westmeath) at Hawthorn. Derry’s Callum Brown at GWS Giants and James Madden (Dublin), and Conor McKenna (Tyrone) at Brisbane.

Latest

