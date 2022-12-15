No Kilkenny return for Darragh Joyce

There will be no Kilkenny return for former minor All-Ireland winning captain Darragh Joyce as he is set to continue his career in Australia with Collingwood’s VFL team.

Joyce, who captained Kilkenny to All-Ireland minor success in 2014 and is a brother of four-time senior winner Kieran, was delisted by St Kilda earlier this year after six seasons with the Aussie rules club. The Rower-Inistioge club man had hoped to earn an AFL opportunity elsewhere and nominated for the 2022 National Draft last month.