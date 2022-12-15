Tomás Ó Sé: 'I've never seen anyone take football as seriously as Páidí did'

Thursday marks ten years since the death of legendary Kerry player and manager Páidí Ó Sé. To mark the occasion, we have a special episode of the Irish Examiner's football podcast recorded in the South County in Douglas.

Tomás Ó Sé, Mikey Sheehy, and Tomás Ó Flatharta joined Paul Rouse to discuss their memories of a Kerry legend. Tomás Ó Sé says his uncle was one of the most driven people he ever met, a drive that bordered on selfishness.

“Páidí had a first cousin over the road, Tom Long. My dad and Tom played football and Tom won an All-Ireland minor medal with Kerry. But they didn’t have the drive or the focus or the attention or I suppose the selfishness that Páidí had. He was very driven in what he wanted.

“You’d see the type of training he did. The way he trained, he was ahead of his time. He didn’t care about work, so he’d get his sleep during the day. On his days off he’d jog around Slea Head, which is about 13 miles.

“He enjoyed the craic, but I’ve never seen anybody take football as seriously as he took it. He put football ahead of everything. Ahead of work, ahead of family even. It mightn’t be healthy, it’s a selfishness.

“Everything was worked around football. If work was coming in the way, (that’s why) he packed in the guards.”

Tomás Ó Flatharta was one of Páidí’s selectors in 2004 when he led Westmeath to their first ever Leinster title. Ó Flatharta says Páidí’s love of Kerry never left him, even when he was managing Westmeath.

“Páidí’s mind was always in Kerry. Even those times when we went into Croke Park (with Westmeath). In his bag he had a teddy bear, a lucky charm. Even though we were with Westmeath at the time the teddy was dressed in green and gold – Kerry football. I don’t think he could ever get away from that.”