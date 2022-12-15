Diarmaid Byrnes’ Limerick heroics earn him Munster player of the year gong

Limerick’s Diarmaid Byrnes has followed up his All-Star hurler of the year award with the Munster equivalent for 2022.

Arguably the best long-range free-taker in the game at present, the 28-year-old scored 25 points in the county’s successful five-game provincial campaign, five from play. His biggest game haul came in the Round 4 clash against Clare in Ennis when he contributed nine points, most of his scores frees from inside his own half.

The Patrickswell man has scored 55 points in total across seven Munster SHC campaigns, averaging eight points per provincial championship between 2019 and ‘21, two of which were played on a knock-out basis.

Byrnes, who emulates his club-mate Cian Lynch who won overall and Munster hurler of the year accolade in 2020, powered into the All-Ireland series when he picked off six frees in the semi-final win over Galway before adding another five, one from play, in the final victory over Kilkenny. Richie McCarthy and Seán Finn are among Limerick’s previous recipients of the award.

Ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Ballyhale Shamrocks on Sunday, reigning champions Ballygunner have been crowned club team of the year after claiming the Tommy Moore Cup for the first time in dramatic fashion against the same opposition in February.

Ballygunner, who are 48 championship games unbeaten in Waterford after completing the nine-in-a-row in September, began the year with a handsome 16-point triumph in their Munster final meeting with Kilmallock. At the end of last year, they saw off Ballyea and Midleton in the provincial series.

Following the Kilmallock result, they secured a five-point All-Ireland semi-final win against Slaughtneil in Parnell Park before substitute Harry Ruddle’s late goal decided the showdown with Shamrocks in Croke Park.

Darragh O’Sullivan’s team have won all 11 of their championship meetings in 2022 and have not lost a SHC fixture since the 2019 Munster final defeat against Borris-Ileigh. They follow the north Tipperary outfit who were crowned club of the year three years ago.

For her string of commendable performances in Clare’s route to a Munster final, goalkeeper Doireann Murphy has been named Munster camogie player of the year. While she plays outfield for her club Clarecastle, Murphy excelled between the posts for the Banner this past season.

Although Cork took home the provincial crown following double extra-time, they failed to raise a green flag against Murphy in a titanic 0-24 to 1-18 battle. She was also key to eventually coming through two semi-final bouts with Tipperary, conceding just one goal across two games.

A PE and Irish teacher, Murphy has won a multitude of honours at club level from U12, U16, minor, U21 and intermediate.

Cahir’s Tom Delaney has been selected as minor hurler of the year after playing an integral part in Tipperary’s provincial and All-Ireland minor successes.

Delaney scored 2-23 from play across the championship for James Woodlock’s side, including a hefty 1-12 in the Premier County’s Munster victory over Waterford. He also posted 0-3 and 1-1 against the two counties in the group fixtures. Another six points came in the All-Ireland semi-final win against Galway.

This provincial acknowledgement is the latest in a number of awards for the teenager such as his inclusion in the Electric Ireland minor hurling team of the year.

Nemo Rangers’ Bryan Hayes, who has shortlisted in the best minor footballers for 2022, is no surprise as the choice for Munster minor footballer of the year given his 2-3 performance in the provincial win over Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn last June.

Hayes had scored three pointed frees when Cork went down to the Kingdom in the group game in Tralee but he was a catalyst in the young Rebels turning their championship around. Prior to his heroics in the final, he scored 1-5, 1-1 from play, in the semi-final win over Tipperary in FBD Semple Stadium.

The annual Munster GAA awards will be presented in Clonmel’s Minella Hotel this Saturday. It will mark the first attended event since 2019 due to the pandemic.