Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Páidí Ó Sé left a lifetime of treasured memories

December 15 is an important date in my calendar. It is my Mom’s birthday, it is the day I proposed to Tina and it is also the day that Páidí Ó Sé passed away in 2012.

It is hard to believe that it is ten years, as his presence and aura is still missed by everyone in west Kerry, and by the close knit Ó Sé family in particular. Something changed in Corca Dhuibhne that day and it hasn’t been the same since. Something unique, magical and spiritual left and is gone forever.

When Páidí Ó Sé’s name is mentioned it means different things to different people. To Generation Z it is probably the famous sound bites borrowed from the Marooned documentary, “the grain of rice” and Alan Mangan being “f***ed over the line like a loaf of bread”. It is the Denny Allen punch which has 250,000 views on YouTube. To most it is the incredible career he had on and off the pitch with Kerry. From the attacking half back scoring points off the laces, to the sticky corner back shutting down forwards in All Ireland finals, to the Bainisteoir with a tight buzz cut in his canary yellow t-shirt.

His larger than life public image is well known, his shy caring side probably not as much. His ability to hold court as easily with his regulars in Ard a’ Bhóthair, a Taoiseach or a Hollywood actor was all part of his unique persona. As a colourful raconteur he regularly brought the house down. Those interactions are documented brilliantly in his pub gallery with the incredible collection of photographs that hang from every available wall space.

Páidí’s life is one of legend now. Like many legends the stories that make that fable real can sometimes be exaggerated. Anyone that met him has a story. I could write a book. Easily. There would be at least one chapter, if not two entitled simply ‘South Africa’.

When our group reconvenes, which is not as often as it should be, and talk turns to Páidí the hours melt away. The stories are the same but we still laugh at them as if it is our first time recounting them. Usually legends need embellishment. In many of the stories associated with Páidí there is no need. You have probably heard some and many couldn’t be printed. Martin Sheen called to the pub at one stage. 'Far and Away' had been filmed back west a few years previously. As Sheen was leaving Páidí shouted after him “Martin, Martin will you tell that Tom Cruise fella I was asking for him?” There is so much in that one on its own.

I grew up, like everyone else of my generation in Kerry watching and rewatching the Golden Years video and marvelling at these incredible footballers. They were like deity to us. I first shared a dressing room with Páidí in 1996. I was just out of minor and was on the under 21 team. Páidí was the senior manager, but also a selector with the under 21s. I couldn’t take my eyes off him when he was in with us. He always had adidas gear. When he togged off his socks and shoes were the last things off. They were first on afterwards also which I always found unusual and funny. The traditional tog off, he told me one time, when I asked him about it. On the pitch I noticed he had a big scar on his calf, which I presumed was hacked out by a stray stud at some stage. I later learned it was an angry goose that did the job when Páidí was a child.

We beat Cavan in the under 21 final that year in a great game in Thurles. We travelled by cars in those days. I got a lift up with one of the county board lads but I wanted in on the fun afterwards. Darragh Ó Sé, Dara Ó Cinnéide and Jack Ferriter were with Páidí. I asked him after the match if I could jump in with them for the return trip and he agreed. A great night of stories and craic ensued. It was a real pinch yourself moment for me. But he was always testing you also. Trying to figure you out. Wondering if he could depend on you in the future in a big game in Croke Park. As we were coming down the road he would suddenly turn the radio up to the last if a song came on that he liked. The three boys wouldn’t blink and I could see him staring at me in the mirror to see my reaction. I was laughing like a hyena as I thought it was hilarious, but also what else could you do? Evidently he viewed this as test passed.

As senior manager the selection meetings would often go late on the Tuesday night before a championship game. On his way home Páidí would ring every player that was starting. In the meantime I would have come home and gone to bed. When he rang and my mother told him I was in bed he always thought it was a great sign. “There’s a man that’s tuned in” he would say to the lads travelling with him in a half accusatory way, even if they had no other way of getting home until he finished his meeting and he was the cause of them being up late.

When I established myself on the senior team I would have done anything for him. He had a special ability to foster that loyalty from his players. If he considered you to be one of his men he couldn’t do enough for you, and this worked both ways. I always found him incredibly generous, both with his time and his help. When we lost big matches on his watch most of my disappointment centred around the fact we had left him down. Prior to winning the All Ireland in 2000 we went to the Canaries on a team bonding trip the previous January. This was the opposite of a training camp and would also warrant an individual chapter in any anthology of Páidí stories.

With each passing night and incident the hotel we were staying in, The Stil Marieta (it wasn’t as classy as it sounds) was getting more and more sick of us. Finally it came to a head after the third night and we were warned that if we stepped out of line again we were out. Páidí gathered us in one of the small hotel rooms and gave us a right going over to make sure we understood clearly that we were in the last chance saloon. He wasn’t too bothered about what went on elsewhere but he warned us not the crap on our own doorstep, using far more colourful language than that.

When he was in serious mode and he spoke we listened. No more nonsense after that. At the end of the meeting he said “right lads we will finish the meeting in Patrick’s Bar”. We all headed down the strip to the bar and there was no sign of Páidí for a while so we thought he had ditched us. Shortly after he landed on with an old fashioned patterned suitcase. We were all looking at him and at each other wondering what the hell was going on. He walked into a corner of the bar and opened the suitcase. It was full of pesetas. He had fundraised himself and had exchanged the currency before we travelled so we would have a few bob on the trip. He held it back for a few days as he knew we would be short as the week went on. He then instructed the bankers as he called them, Pa Laide and Barry O’Shea, to divvy out the money.

Another time I was staying in a house with Dara Ó Cinnéide and Tomás Ó Se in Limerick when I spent a year in UL. We were back in early January getting ready for our exams when Páidí unexpectedly called to the door and said he wanted to take us for a few drinks and some food before he met up with Máire later. Off we went, the three happiest men in Limerick. He took us to PA Martins bar where we had a few pints and a laugh and then a taxi out to the Peony Court for a Chinese. Páidí loved a Chinese. When we sat down he realised it was time for him to head off to meet Máire so he threw £200 up on the table and said “enjoy the night lads” and vanished. £200 was a lot of money at the time and a small fortune to three students. Myself, Tomás and Cinnéide looked at each other, ordered the cheapest starter on the menu and headed for a night on the town on Páidí. All of the players that played for him loved him and those little anecdotes illustrate why. He had the medals but he was generous and most of all he was fun.

As much as he loved the craic I think he was happiest in Fitzgerald Stadium at the height of the summer preparing for a big championship match. He lived for that time of the year. He would speak of upping the ante once the cuckoo arrived. He was never overly bothered about the league but he was a different animal when it came to championship.

He would have the shorts and his World Cup boots on. He didn’t like the Copa Mondials, or slippers as he called them. He would be out on the pitch beforehand testing fellas. Taking shots on the goalies, looking for ball off players to see if they could hit him with forty yard kick passes. He used to get a great kick out of Mike Hassett. “Mike, Mike” he would shout as he called for the ball. Mike was one of our best kickers and would answer “Which finger Páidí?” and then proceed to nail the pass wherever Páidí wanted it. Páidí would roar with laughter. If he called you for a pass and the kick was messed up he had this way of throwing his eyes to the heavens that was like a knife to the gut. We all just wanted to please him.

When he refereed the football he loved being stuck in the middle of it. He almost had to hold himself back from going for the breaking ball. Sometimes he would hop off you in the middle of the football. His enthusiasm was infectious. He liked to let the football flow. In 1997 when current boss Jack O’Connor was a selector he would often fill in during the football if there was an odd number. Jack was tasty and liked to get on ball and pull the strings.

On this night Eamon Breen, my club-mate, and as about as aggressive and strong a footballer as you could come across was marking Jack. Every time Jack got the ball Eamon was pounding him and tearing him asunder. No free from Páidí. Not one. Out of complete mischief and roguery. He was delighted and laughing away to himself. Eventually Jack, no shrinking violet himself, got sick of it and roared at Páidí “For f*** sake Páidí” and kicked the ball up into the stand with temper. It wasn’t half bad enough for Páidí who kept roaring “play on, play on” while laughing away. That one kept him going for weeks afterwards.

As a manager he was ahead of his time in many ways and was underestimated. His passion and love for Kerry was clear to everyone but there was way more to him than that. He was constantly thinking about the game and how to improve us. Even though we came up short in the final in 2002 Páidí was absolutely incredible that summer. While he didn’t label it he was big into visualisation. He would tell us as we were preparing for a big match to imagine ourselves in difficult situations out on the pitch and to picture how we would deal with them. He felt that a player would react quicker in the moment if they had thought about it beforehand.

In 2000 when he was trying to encourage the forwards to share the ball more or “throw it around” as he would say himself he brought in a video of the great rugby centre Mike Gibson. He had sourced all this black and white footage of Gibson constantly making the right decisions in possession and moving the ball on. As a manager he was demanding and honest but was brilliant at getting the best out of players. He was a master of the arm around the shoulder when it was needed but if he felt you needed a kick up the backside he could be brutal.

When we trained like dogs in the winter time he had sympathy for the heavy gang, as he had been there himself under Micko. While John O’Keeffe was working with the gazelles he would take us off for different work, still tough but crucially it was doable. He didn’t want us too disheartened. I remember one night we were training in the back pitch in Killarney and there was a huge amount of surface water on it. Johnno was out with his cones to mark out a track for the athletes that ensured they avoided the pooled water.

Páidí came out for training with hurdles and put them in the middle of the floods. The heavy crew ploughed through the water and over the hurdles. When we finished a run, Páidí would tell us to watch the lads tiptoeing through the muck, while we were willing go through anything to win. He was master of the mind games. Even though we were clearly not as fit as Johnno’s crew he made us feel as if we could take on the world. And he trusted us to get there fitness wise for championship, which we always did.

I was so privileged to follow in his footsteps later as Kerry manager, and I often thought of him. Shortly after my appointment a handwritten letter arrived in September 2012, wishing me luck but also advising me of the importance and responsibility of the role. It was an honour to get that letter from him, and while in general I don’t do nostalgia I framed it. I have no regrets from my time in charge but I regret not getting back to see him that Autumn of 2012, as I intended, to thank him in person for the letter and the gesture.

Never meet your heroes they say. I met mine and I still miss him.