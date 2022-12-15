Paddy Christie says DCU want to win Sigerson for Red Óg Murphy

Paddy Christie has admitted that his DCU side will approach the Sigerson Cup with a burning desire to win it for former colleague Red Óg Murphy.

The DCU manager said the 2020 champions have a sense of 'unfinished business' in the competition, partly because they want to collect a major title to 'recognise his achievements'.

Former Sligo player Murphy passed away by suicide in early April, shortly before he was due to collect a rising star award for his starring displays with DCU.

Murphy played on the DCU team that came up short of David Clifford's UL in the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland sponsored tournament last February.

Speaking at the draw for the 2023 competition, which pitted DCU against ATU Donegal in Round 1, DCU and new Longford manager Christie said Murphy's memory remains strong within the group.

"I've mentioned about unfinished business, there is definitely a part of that that is to do with Red Óg," said Christie. "In the league matches this year, we didn't have his jersey used in the matches and that was a small little thing just to make sure that everyone was aware he was in our thoughts.

"The next step was to push on and we wanted to win that league - which we had won last year with him front and centre - and we didn't. That has annoyed us a little bit.

"For January, we are all guns blazing. We want to do it. But I mean some of it is to do with him and some of it is to do with them being a genuinely good group of lads who get on well together and management who want to try to get another Sigerson under the belt.

"To answer your question, it's definitely a factor, himself and his family, you would love to, in some way, recognise his achievements.

"A sad thing with Red Óg is that he was due to collect one of the All-Star college awards. It would be lovely to, having been beaten in the semi-final last year, go a step further or two steps further."

College and county manager Christie is facing a packed January schedule and may even have to choose between games on January 11 with both DCU and Longford scheduled for matches that day.

"I don't know how that will work out," shrugged the former Tipperary coach. "I think the McKenna Cup will be on at the same time, so I'm not sure what will happen there."

Despite the early season glut of games, Christie doesn't see any sense in ditching the college competitions or downgrading them.

"Some fellas mightn't be able to play O'Byrne Cup or McKenna Cup, or mightn't be able to play Sigerson Cup, but I do think overall it's still very important," he said. "If your fundamental question is, 'Should we still play college football?' I would say, 'Yeah'. Because even if it's going to cause me a headache, there's an awful lot of positives associated with it."