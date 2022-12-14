Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy confirms retirement

Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after 10 years on the Limerick panel.

Despite finding it impossible to dislodge Nickie Quaid as Limerick's number 1, Hennessy has won four All-Ireland medals to add to four senior county titles with his club Kilmallock. He last played for the county in this year's Allianz League meeting with Cork in February.

He said: "What started off a childhood dream in the back garden I now sit here and reflect on ten incredible years with some incredible men. Even though the time has come for me to retire and leave such an extraordinary group, I look back on the last ten years with nothing but pride. Being afforded the opportunity to represent my county on the biggest stage has been a massive honour for both me and my family."

5 June 2021; Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy is beaten by Cork's Jack O'Connor for a goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4 match between Limerick and Cork at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Earlier this year, Hennessy opened up on his battle with an eating disorder that he hid for years, dropping around six stone in weight at one point. it was during a workshop with Limerick sports psychologist Caroline Currid that he revealed the full extent of the problem.

In his retirement statement, Hennessy talked all members of the "Limerick family" including former players for inspiring him to pick up the hurley.

"Words cannot describe what the Limerick family mean to me and the opportunity I was given to grow as both a player and as a person. I’m incredibly thankful to walk away with some of the best memories and friendship anyone could ever ask for."

And he thanked his family for always being there in difficult times.

"Thank you for the endless support through the good times and the not so good times, especially to my wife Elaine and daughters Hope and Pippa. Words cannot describe how lucky I am to have your support and endless sacrifices to allow me to follow my dreams. I look forward to our next adventure together and the memories yet to be made.

"To my club Kilmallock- thank you for your constant support and providing the platform for me to go forward and represent my club and county. Special thank you to Jim Moloney, Mike O Connor, Paddy Kelly and Tony Considine for the time and effort you gave me in making me the player I am today.

"To all the limerick management teams both past and present. Thank you for having the confidence in me to go forward and live my dreams. From Justin McCarthy giving me my league debut in 2010 to TJ Ryan handing me my championship debut in 2015. Thank you.

"To John, Paul and all the back room team. Thank you for your trust and faith in me. You are an incredible group of people that are the unsung heroes. Thank you for making me a better player and a better person.

"A special mention has to go to the goalkeeping crew over the years. Christy O Connor, Timmy Houlihan, Jimmy Quilty, Alan Feely, Ruari Maher, Denny Aherne, Kieran Hickey and Seanie O Donnell. Thank you for making me a better goalkeeper.

To the county board, Siobhan, Liam, Mike and John in particular. Thank you for always being at the end of the phone and going above and beyond for me.

"To JP, Noreen and all the McManus family. A sincere thank you for your generosity to both my family and I, as well as the continued support for all in Limerick GAA. It’s greatly appreciated.

"Finally to the limerick supporters. Representing you has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Thank you for the memories."