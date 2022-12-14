Limerick can get even better, believes Nickie Quaid

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid believes the All-Ireland champions can still improve, despite an historic run of success under manager John Kiely
BELIEF: Limerick's Nickie Quaid saves a penalty during the 2022 championship. Pic: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 06:40
Cian Locke

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid believes the All-Ireland champions can still improve, despite an historic run of success under manager John Kiely.

The Treaty completed their first-ever three in a row with victory over Kilkenny last summer, their fourth championship victory in five years.

Ominously, the All Star shot-stopper thinks Limerick can push their ceiling yet higher.

“It is a privilege to be a part of this group,” Quaid writes in the Official GAA Croke Park Annual, Ár gCluichí Féín.

"Everything has been perfectly aligned. Everyone involved is pulling in the same direction and there is a great group of players and a great backroom team.

“You always have something to improve on and we try to stick to that, working on ourselves and our own numbers and concentrate on ourselves physically and hurling wise to give yourself the opportunity to perform at your best.”

Limerick are set to jet out on a team holiday in the coming weeks and will begin their season on January 15 with a trip to Páirc Uí Rinn to take on Pat Ryan's Cork.

Quaid will hope it's the start of another journey that will end with a Celtic Cross in his hand. 

The ambition is a long way from the environment the Effin stalwart first experienced at intercounty level. 

“You always dreamed of playing for Limerick and winning an All-Ireland, but then I hadn’t seen anything like that in my lifetime," he continues.

“Being involved in the last number of years has been very satisfying. The big thing now is to keep raising those standards and to try to keep on improving and not rest on your laurels and make sure you stay on top of your game.” 

